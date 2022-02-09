These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 8, 2022

by SquallSnake on February 9, 2022
XBOX 360
The following discounts will be available through Feb. 14, 2022.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
1979 Revolution: Black FridayXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
39 Days to MarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
A Boy and His BlobXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
A Day Without MeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Active Soccer 2019Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Sports Sale
ADIOS AmigosXbox One X Enhanced80%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 2: A Bleaker PredicklementXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Aeon Must Die!Xbox One X Enhanced33%Anime Month Sale
Aery – Calm MindXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
Ages of Mages: The Last KeeperXbox One X Enhanced50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
AkinofaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Alchemist AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Anime Month Sale
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Deluxe Edition UpgradeAdd-On30%DWG*
Alwa’s AwakeningXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Publisher Sale
Anodyne 2Smart Delivery40%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Another DawnSmart Delivery50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
AO Tennis 2Xbox One X Enhanced80%Sports Sale
Asdivine SagaSmart Delivery30%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed OriginsSmart Delivery70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: ChinaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: IndiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: RussiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising BundleSmart Delivery55%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion BundleSmart Delivery55%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Attack on Titan 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Attack on Titan 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Attack on Titan 2: Final BattleXbox One X Enhanced40%Anime Month Sale
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Upgrade PackAdd-On40%Anime Month Sale
BackboneXbox Game Pass40%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Bad North: Jotunn EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Bard’s GoldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Bassmaster Fishing 2022Xbox Game Pass50%Sports Sale
BATTLESHIPXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
BioShock: The CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Bite the BulletXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Black LegendXbox One X Enhanced50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Black Skylands (Game Preview)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Blacksmith of the Sand KingdomSmart Delivery40%DWG*
Blazing ChromeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Blood WavesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Bloody Shooters BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
BoggleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
BombslingerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Borderlands 3Smart Delivery75%Publisher Sale
Borderlands 3 Season Pass BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery60%Publisher Sale
Borderlands Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Borderlands: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
BORIS THE ROCKETXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Braveland TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced70%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Call of CthulhuXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
CandlemanXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
CastleStormXbox 360 (Back Compat)50%DWG*
Cave BadXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Circa InfinityOptimized For Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
Civilizaiton VI Anthology Upgrade BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Clan NXbox Play Anywhere50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Code VeinXbox Game Pass80%Anime Month Sale
Cosmic Top SecretXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
CrashlandsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Crimson SpiresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Cris TalesXbox Game Pass50%Anime Month Sale
Cyber ShadowPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Dead Rising 4Xbox One X Enhanced85%DWG*
Dead Rising Triple Bundle PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery30%Anime Month Sale
DescendersXbox Game Pass40%Sports Sale
Detective Di: The Silk Rose MurdersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Die for Valhalla!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Disco Elysium – The Final CutSmart Delivery35%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Dodgeball AcademiaXbox Game Pass25%Sports Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
DUCATI – 90th AnniversaryXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Earth MarinesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Ellen – The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Eternity: The Last UnicornXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
European Fishing BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Sports Sale
Even the OceanXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Exit the GungeonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
ExZeus: The Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Family FeudXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonXbox 360 (Back Compat)70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Classic EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL PackAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 – XXL PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 6 Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery40%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 6 Gold EditionSmart Delivery40%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 6 Season PassAdd-On10%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 6 Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery40%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Anthology BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry ClassicXbox 360 (Back Compat)70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Insanity BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Instincts PredatorXbox 360 (Back Compat)70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New DawnXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry PrimalXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
FeistXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Sports Sale
Fishing AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Sports Sale
Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Sports Sale
For Honor – Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Standard EditionXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes BundleAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
ForagerXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Forgotton AnneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Fort TriumphXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
From Shadows ReduxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Full Metal FuriesXbox Play Anywhere75%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Generation ZeroXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Generation Zero – Alpine UnrestAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Generation Zero – FNIX RisingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Generation Zero – Resistance BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
Generation Zero – Schweet Vanity PackAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Generation Zero – Soviet Weapons PackAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Generation Zero – Story BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Generation Zero – US Weapons PackAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
GhoulboyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Golazo!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Sports Sale
Golem GatesXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Golf With Your FriendsXbox Game Pass75%Sports Sale
Guns, Gore and CannoliXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Handball 21Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Sports Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
HellpointXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Hitchhiker – A Mystery GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Hungry Shark WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Hyper SentinelXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Immortal PlanetXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Immortals Fenyx RisingSmart Delivery65%Publisher Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold EditionSmart Delivery55%Publisher Sale
In Celebration of ViolenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after FallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Anime Month Sale
Infinitrap : RehamsteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Instant Sports ParadiseSmart Delivery35%Sports Sale
Ion FuryXbox One X Enhanced67%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Jeopardy!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Just Dance 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Just Dance 2022Smart Delivery40%Publisher Sale
Karma. Incarnation 1Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Katana Zero XB1Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition CompleteXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Kick it, Bunny!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Kill It With FireXbox Game Pass40%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Legendary ElevenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Sports Sale
LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the FateboundsXbox Play Anywhere90%Anime Month Sale
Lost Words: Beyond the PageXbox Game Pass60%Anime Month Sale
Lotus Reverie: First NexusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Anime Month Sale
MachinariumXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Sports Sale
Madden NFL 22 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Sports Sale
Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S (Optimized)70%Sports Sale
Mafia: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Mafia: TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed CastileXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Marvel’s Guardians of the GalaxySmart Delivery35%DWG*
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery35%DWG*
Mass EffectXbox 360 (Back Compat) (Xbox Game Pass)75%DWG*
Mega Man 11Xbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man 30th Anniversary BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Anime Month Sale
Minesweeper GeniusXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Monopoly DealXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Monopoly Family Fun PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Monopoly MadnessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Publisher Sale
MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY MadnessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Publisher Sale
Monster Prom: XXLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Mr. PrepperXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Mr. ShiftyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
MulakaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Mutant Football LeagueXbox One X Enhanced70%Sports Sale
Mutant Football League – Dynasty EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Sports Sale
MXGP2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
My Friend PedroXbox Game Pass60%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Anime Month Sale
My Little Riding ChampionXbox One X Enhanced70%Sports Sale
My Memory of UsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Mythic OceanXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
n Verlore VerstandXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm LegacyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Anime Month Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Anime Month Sale
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
NBA 2K22 for Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S (Optimized)60%Publisher Sale
NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Necromunda: Underhive WarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Neon Chrome Overseer EditionSmart Delivery70%Spotlight Sale
NHL 22 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Sports Sale
NHL 22 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Sports Sale
NHL 22 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Sports Sale
Nowhere GirlSmart Delivery40%Anime Month Sale
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Sports Sale
One Piece World SeekerXbox One X Enhanced85%Anime Month Sale
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Anime Month Sale
One Piece World Seeker Episode PassAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Luffy PackAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody KnowsXbox One X Enhanced85%Anime Month Sale
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Character PassAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Anime Month Sale
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Oniria CrimesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21Xbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller PackAdd-On35%Publisher Sale
Police StoriesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Prince of Persia ClassicXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
Quantum ReplicaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Quest HunterXbox Play Anywhere65%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV ShowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
Rabbids Invasion – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas 2Xbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
RainsweptXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Raji: An Ancient EpiсXbox Game Pass50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Rayman 3 HDXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
RecompileXbox Game Pass35%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Reverse CrawlXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
REZ PLZXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
RICOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Rico – Breakout BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Riders RepublicSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Riders RepublicSmart Delivery50%Sports Sale
Riders Republic Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Publisher Sale
Riders Republic Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Sports Sale
Riders Republic Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Riders Republic Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%Sports Sale
Riders Republic Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Riders Republic Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Sports Sale
Riders Republic Year 1 PassAdd-On30%Sports Sale
Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
RiMS Racing Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S (Optimized)40%DWG*
Rise EternaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
RiskXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Risk: Urban AssaultXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Rogue LegacyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Rugby 20Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Sports Sale
Ruvato: Original ComplexXbox One X Enhanced50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Sable’s GrimoireSmart Delivery50%Anime Month Sale
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
ScourgeBringerSmart Delivery50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
ScreamRideXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%DWG*
SEGA Bass FishingXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Sports Sale
Selma and the Wisp XXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Sensible Blood RugbyOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Sports Sale
Shape UpXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
Sherlock Holmes Chapter OneOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments ReduxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Sig.NULLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S17%Spotlight Sale
Sir LovelotXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
skate.Xbox 360 (Back Compat) (EA Play)60%Sports Sale
Smoots GolfSmart Delivery50%Sports Sale
Sniper Elite 4Xbox Game Pass90%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
SpacelandXbox One X Enhanced70%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection packAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
STEEPXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
STEEPXbox Game Pass60%Sports Sale
STEEP X Games Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
STEEP X Games Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Sports Sale
STONEXbox One X Enhanced50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Street Power SoccerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Sports Sale
Summer Sports Games – 4K EditionSmart Delivery25%Sports Sale
Super Blood HockeyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Sports Sale
Super Mega Baseball 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Sports Sale
Super Retro ChargeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Super Slam Dunk TouchdownXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Sports Sale
Switch ‘N’ ShootXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Sword & Sorcery BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal BulletXbox One X Enhanced75%Anime Month Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Anime Month Sale
Sword of the NecromancerOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Tennis World Tour 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Sports Sale
Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Sports Sale
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Sports Sale
The Catch: Carp & Coarse FishingXbox Game Pass35%Sports Sale
The Crew 2 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 Special EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
The Crew Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
The Darkside DetectiveXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
The Darkside Detective – Series EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the DarkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
The Forbidden ArtsXbox One X Enhanced75%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
The Forgotten CityXbox Game Pass25%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
The Inner WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
The Interactive Movie BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
The Plane EffectXbox Series X|S (Optimized)25%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
The Surge 2 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
The Town of LightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
The Ultimate FMV BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
The Wild at HeartXbox Game Pass25%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
The Wild EightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Timothy vs the AliensXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Tiny Troopers Joint OpsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryOriginal Xbox (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tour de France 2017Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Sports Sale
Tour de France 2018Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Sports Sale
Tour de France 2021 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Sports Sale
Tour de France 2021 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Sports Sale
Trackmania TurboXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
TransferenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Trials FusionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Sports Sale
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Trials HDXbox 360 (Back Compat)70%Publisher Sale
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Trials Rising – Expansion passAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
TrüberbrookXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
TuncheXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
TurokXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Turok 2: Seeds of EvilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Turok BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Twelve MinutesXbox Game Pass30%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Tyd wag vir NiemandXbox Play Anywhere70%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
UFC 4EA Play80%Sports Sale
UFC 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Sports Sale
UNOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Publisher Sale
UNO Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Unto The EndXbox Play Anywhere40%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4Xbox One X Enhanced60%Anime Month Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Anime Month Sale
Valkyria RevolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Anime Month Sale
Vampire’s Fall: OriginsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
VampyrXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
VestaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Violett RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced33%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
VirtuaVerseXbox One X Enhanced25%ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs: LegionSmart Delivery70%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold EditionSmart Delivery55%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery70%Publisher Sale
Watch_DogsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Watch_Dogs Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Wheel of FortuneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Winter Sports Games – 4K EditionSmart Delivery25%Sports Sale
WWE 2K BattlegroundsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Ultimate Brawlers PassAdd-On35%Publisher Sale
XCOM 2 CollectionXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
XCOM 2: Reinforcement PackAdd-On80%DWG*
XCOM: 2 Resistance Warrior PackAdd-On60%DWG*
Xenon Valkyrie+Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Anime Month Sale
Ys OriginXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s For the FutureAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelist KingdomAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Lost DuelsAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the DuelistXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link EvolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Waking the Dragons: Joey’s JourneyAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Waking the Dragons: Yugi’s JourneyAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
ZOMBIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassin’s Creed Black FlagBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
CastleStormBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry ClassicBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Instincts PredatorBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay TonyAdd-On50%DWG*
GTA IV: The Lost and DamnedAdd-On50%DWG*
Mass EffectBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Prince of Persia ClassicBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia: The Sands of TimeBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas 2Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
ScreamRideBackward Compatible75%DWG*
skate.Backward Compatible60%Sports Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Trials HDBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
