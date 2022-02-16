These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb. 15, 2022

by SquallSnake on February 16, 2022
XBOX One
5
0
Xbox sale green
The following Xbox games are discounted now through Feb. 21, 2022.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
2URVIVEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Absolute Drift: Zen EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Start Your Engines Sale
Aery – Broken MemoriesXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Airport Simulator: Day & NightPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Start Your Engines Sale
Alekhine’s GunXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
All-Star Fruit RacingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Start Your Engines Sale
Armored Warfare – Bronze Starter PackAdd-On30%Starter Pack Sale
Armored Warfare – Gold Starter PackAdd-On30%Starter Pack Sale
Armored Warfare – Silver Starter PackAdd-On30%Starter Pack Sale
Art Of RallySmart Delivery30%Start Your Engines Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Assetto CorsaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Start Your Engines Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLCAdd-On50%Start Your Engines Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLCAdd-On50%Start Your Engines Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLCAdd-On50%Start Your Engines Sale
Assetto Corsa Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Start Your Engines Sale
Atom RPG – Supporter PackAdd-On25%Starter Pack Sale
Awesome Zombie Games BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Back to BeltXbox One X Enhanced80%Start Your Engines Sale
Bassmaster® Fishing 2022: Deluxe Upgrade PackAdd-On45%Starter Pack Sale
Battlefield 1EA Play60%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4EA Play60%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4 PremiumXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield Hardline Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield V Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield V Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Bear With Me: The Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Before We LeaveXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Sale
BH TrialsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Start Your Engines Sale
BioShock InfiniteXbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
BioShock: The CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%2K Publisher Sale
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City RacersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Start Your Engines Sale
BlightboundXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Bloody Rally ShowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Start Your Engines Sale
BombfestXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG*
BorderlandsXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Borderlands 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Borderlands 3Smart Delivery75%2K Publisher Sale
Borderlands 3 Season Pass BundleAdd-On50%2K Publisher Sale
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery60%2K Publisher Sale
Borderlands Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%2K Publisher Sale
Borderlands: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%2K Publisher Sale
Brawlhalla – All Legends PackAdd-On25%DWG*
Brawlhalla – Collector’s PackAdd-On10%DWG*
Bully Scholarship EditionXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Can’t Drive ThisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Start Your Engines Sale
Capcom Beat ‘Em Up BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
CarrionXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Sale
Cars 3: Driven to WinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Start Your Engines Sale
CarX Drift Racing OnlineXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Start Your Engines Sale
ChasmXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Circuit Superstars Top Gear Time Attack EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S15%Start Your Engines Sale
Civilizaiton VI Anthology Upgrade BundleAdd-On50%2K Publisher Sale
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Anime Month Sale
Crash Drive 3Optimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Start Your Engines Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-FueledXbox One X Enhanced60%Start Your Engines Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Start Your Engines Sale
Crisis WingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Crossout – Born FreeAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
Crossout – InsomniaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Starter Pack Sale
Crown TrickXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Crysis RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Crysis Remastered TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Cyberpunk 2077Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
DayD: Through TimeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Dead Alliance: Multiplayer EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Deadbeat HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami ChroniclesSmart Delivery30%Anime Month Sale
Desert ChildXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Start Your Engines Sale
Devil May Cry 5 + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Anime Month Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Anime Month Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)25%Anime Month Sale
DiRT 4EA Play75%Start Your Engines Sale
DiRT RallyEA Play75%Start Your Engines Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0EA Play75%Start Your Engines Sale
Doodle God: EvolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZXbox Game Pass85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball XenoverseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra PassAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super PassAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack SetAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Z: KakarotXbox One X Enhanced67%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Anime Month Sale
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Season PassAdd-On30%Anime Month Sale
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark ArisenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
Duke Nukem ForeverXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Echo GenerationXbox Game Pass20%Spotlight Sale
EffieXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Eldest SoulsOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
EmbrOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Enlisted – Moscow&Normandy Starter PackAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
Enlisted – Tunisia/Berlin Starter PackAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
Epic ChefXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
EvergateOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
F1 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S67%Start Your Engines Sale
F1 2021 Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S67%Start Your Engines Sale
Far Cry 3Xbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Start Your Engines Sale
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Launch PackAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3RXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Start Your Engines Sale
FIFA 22 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Fishing: North Atlantic Scallop Enhanced EditionAdd-On35%Starter Pack Sale
Fishing: North Atlantic ScallopsAdd-On35%Starter Pack Sale
For Honor – Starter PackAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere65%Start Your Engines Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Fortune IslandAdd-On60%Start Your Engines Sale
Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed ChampionsAdd-On60%Start Your Engines Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Standard EditionXbox Game Pass67%Start Your Engines Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons BundleAdd-On60%Start Your Engines Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery65%Start Your Engines Sale
Genesis Alpha OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Going UnderXbox Game Pass65%Publisher Sale
Golf With Your FriendsXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
GravelXbox One X Enhanced90%Start Your Engines Sale
Gravel Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced90%Start Your Engines Sale
Greak: Memories of AzurSmart Delivery40%Publisher Sale
GreedFall – Gold EditionSmart Delivery55%DWG*
GreedFall – The de Vespe ConspiracyAdd-On33%DWG*
Grow UpXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Hell Let LooseXbox Series X|S (Optimized)25%Publisher Sale
Hollow Knight: Voidheart EditionXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Hotline Miami CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Hotshot RacingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Human Fall FlatXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Sale
Hunting Simulator 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
I Am AliveXbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
I Am FishXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
In Sound MindXbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Inertial DriftXbox One X Enhanced40%Start Your Engines Sale
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S45%DWG*
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
JalopyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Start Your Engines Sale
Johnny RocketXbox Play Anywhere50%Spotlight Sale
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking GroundAdd-On25%DWG*
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts PackAdd-On50%DWG*
King of SeasXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Sale
Lawn Mowing SimulatorXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
Lichdom: BattlemageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Life is Strange: True ColorsOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery40%DWG*
Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery25%DWG*
Light Fairytale Episode 1Optimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Light Fairytale Episode 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Anime Month Sale
Lonely Mountains: DownhillXbox Game Pass45%Start Your Engines Sale
Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall IslandXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Start Your Engines Sale
Lost WingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Start Your Engines Sale
Mafia IIXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Mafia: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%2K Publisher Sale
Mafia: TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced50%2K Publisher Sale
ManhuntXbox One Backward Compatible40%DWG*
Mark of the Ninja: RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Starter Pack Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Starter Pack Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Starter Pack Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Starter Pack Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Starter Pack Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Starter Pack Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Starter Pack Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Starter Pack Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter PackAdd-On30%Starter Pack Sale
Max PayneXbox One Backward Compatible40%DWG*
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max PayneXbox One Backward Compatible40%DWG*
Max Payne 3Xbox One Backward Compatible55%DWG*
Metro SimulatorPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Start Your Engines Sale
Midnight Club: Los Angeles CompleteXbox One Backward Compatible33%Start Your Engines Sale
Minerva’s DenXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Mini MadnessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Start Your Engines Sale
Misadventures PB WinterbottomXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Momonga Pinball AdventuresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Spotlight Sale
Monster Boy and the Cursed KingdomXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Anime Month Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Start Your Engines Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2Xbox One X Enhanced85%Start Your Engines Sale
Monster Hunter WorldXbox One X Enhanced25%Anime Month Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Anime Month Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Anime Month Sale
Monster SanctuaryXbox Game Pass65%Publisher Sale
Monster Truck Championship Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Start Your Engines Sale
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Start Your Engines Sale
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Start Your Engines Sale
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Start Your Engines Sale
MotoGP 18Xbox One X Enhanced80%Start Your Engines Sale
Motorbike Racing BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Start Your Engines Sale
Moving OutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
MudRunnerXbox One X Enhanced75%Start Your Engines Sale
Music RacerXbox One X Enhanced40%Start Your Engines Sale
Must Dash AmigosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Start Your Engines Sale
MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross VideogameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Start Your Engines Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Anime Month Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Season PassAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
Narita BoyXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full BurstXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To BorutoXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi StrikerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial90%Anime Month Sale
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja StormXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
NASCAR 21: IgnitionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Start Your Engines Sale
NASCAR 21: Ignition – Champions EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Start Your Engines Sale
NASCAR 21: Ignition – Patriotic PackAdd-On15%Spotlight Sale
NASCAR 21: Ignition – Season PassXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Start Your Engines Sale
NASCAR 21: Ignition – Throwback PackAdd-On15%Spotlight Sale
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%2K Publisher Sale
NBA 2K22 for Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%2K Publisher Sale
NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S (Optimized)60%2K Publisher Sale
NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%2K Publisher Sale
Necromunda: Hired GunSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Need For SpeedEA Play75%Start Your Engines Sale
Need For Speed HeatEA Play80%Start Your Engines Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Start Your Engines Sale
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit RemasteredEA Play80%Start Your Engines Sale
Need For Speed PaybackEA Play60%Start Your Engines Sale
Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Start Your Engines Sale
Need For Speed RivalsEA Play75%Start Your Engines Sale
Neon AbyssXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
NeuroVoiderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
No Man’s SkyXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
ObservationXbox Play Anywhere60%Publisher Sale
OlijaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
One Piece: Burning BloodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted PackAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted Pack 2Add-On50%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold PackAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4Xbox Game Pass70%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Anime Month Sale
Onimusha: WarlordsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Outbreak Narrative CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)60%DWG*
OvercookedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Overcooked! 2Xbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Overcooked! All You Can EatXbox Series X|S (Optimized)50%Publisher Sale
OVERPASSXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Start Your Engines Sale
OVERPASS Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Start Your Engines Sale
Override 2: Super Mech LeagueSmart Delivery75%Spotlight Sale
Override: Mech City BrawlXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Paladins Starter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Starter Pack Sale
PankapuXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21Xbox One X Enhanced75%2K Publisher Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller PackAdd-On35%2K Publisher Sale
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
PikunikuXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
PreyXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Project CARS 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Start Your Engines Sale
Project CARS 2 – Season PassAdd-On50%Start Your Engines Sale
Project CARS 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Start Your Engines Sale
Pumped BMX ProXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Start Your Engines Sale
Puyo Puyo ChampionsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Race The SunXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Start Your Engines Sale
Race With RyanXbox Game Pass50%Start Your Engines Sale
Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Start Your Engines Sale
Ravva and the Cyclops CurseOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Rayman OriginsXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Red Dead RedemptionXbox One Backward Compatible67%DWG*
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition ContentAdd-On65%DWG*
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG*
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare PackAdd-On50%DWG*
Red Dead RevolverXbox One Backward Compatible40%DWG*
Red Wings: Aces of the SkyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Start Your Engines Sale
Retro HighwayXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Start Your Engines Sale
RIDEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Start Your Engines Sale
RIDE 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Start Your Engines Sale
Riders RepublicSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Riders Republic Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%DWG*
Riders Republic Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Riders Republic Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Riders Republic Year 1 PassAdd-On30%DWG*
Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Start Your Engines Sale
RiMS Racing Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Start Your Engines Sale
RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S (Optimized)40%Start Your Engines Sale
RiverbondXbox Play Anywhere85%Spotlight Sale
Road RedemptionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Start Your Engines Sale
Road to GuangdongXbox One X Enhanced40%Start Your Engines Sale
Rockstar Table TennisXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Rogue Company: Rogue EditionSmart Delivery60%Starter Pack Sale
RustlerSmart Delivery45%DWG*
RökiOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
SCARLET NEXUSXbox Game Pass40%Anime Month Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery40%Anime Month Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery33%Anime Month Sale
ScrabbleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Serious Sam 4Xbox Game Pass33%Publisher Sale
Serious Sam CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview)Xbox Game Preview25%Publisher Sale
Shape Up Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
She Sees Red Interactive MovieXbox Play Anywhere70%DWG*
Shenmue I & IIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Anime Month Sale
Shikhondo – Soul EaterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Anime Month Sale
Shining Resonance RefrainXbox One X Enhanced80%Anime Month Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization RevolutionXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIXbox One X Enhanced70%2K Publisher Sale
Sigi – A Fart for MelusinaXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
SkullyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Sky RogueXbox Play Anywhere50%Start Your Engines Sale
SkycadiaOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Start Your Engines Sale
Skyforge: Starter Pack 2.0Add-On40%Starter Pack Sale
Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0Add-On40%Starter Pack Sale
SnakeybusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Start Your Engines Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior ContractsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Sonic Colors: UltimateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Spec Ops The LineXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
SplasherXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Star Hunter DXXbox Play Anywhere25%Anime Month Sale
Starlink: Battle For AtlasXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Stories UntoldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Street Fighter IVXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Street Racer UndergroundXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Start Your Engines Sale
StriderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Anime Month Sale
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Super Dodgeball BeatsXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Super Monkey Ball Banana ManiaSmart Delivery30%DWG*
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery35%DWG*
Super Night RidersXbox One X Enhanced75%Start Your Engines Sale
Super Pixel RacersXbox One X Enhanced80%Start Your Engines Sale
Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II HD RemixXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Super Soccer Blast: America vs EuropeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade EditionXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Super Toy CarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Start Your Engines Sale
Super Toy Cars 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Start Your Engines Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization LycorisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Anime Month Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Anime Month Sale
Tails Of IronSmart Delivery25%Publisher Sale
Tales of AriseOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Anime Month Sale
Tales Of Arise Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Anime Month Sale
Tales Of Arise Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Anime Month Sale
Team Sonic RacingXbox One X Enhanced67%Start Your Engines Sale
Techwars Global Conflict – Prosperity LegacyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Starter Pack Sale
Techwars Global Conflict – Times of Prosperity PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Starter Pack Sale
Tennis World Tour 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
The AscentXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Sale
The Bureau: XCOM DeclassifiedXbox One Backward Compatible85%DWG*
The CrewXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Start Your Engines Sale
The Crew 2 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Start Your Engines Sale
The Crew 2 Special EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Start Your Engines Sale
The Crew 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Start Your Engines Sale
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Start Your Engines Sale
The Crew Season PassAdd-On60%Start Your Engines Sale
The DarknessXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
The Darkness IIXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
The Division 2 – One-Time Offer PackAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%DWG*
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
The Great PerhapsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
The Outer Worlds Expansion PassAdd-On20%DWG*
The Outer Worlds: Murder on EridanosAdd-On20%DWG*
The Outer Worlds: Peril on GorgonAdd-On35%DWG*
The Sinking CityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
The Sinking City – Necronomicon EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
The SurvivalistsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
The Witcher 2: Assassins of KingsXbox One Backward Compatible85%Publisher Sale
The Witcher 3: Hearts Of StoneAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And WineAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
theHunter Call of the Wild – 2022 EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Gold BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Thronebreaker: The Witcher TalesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%2K Publisher Sale
Tokyo Warfare TurboXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future SoldierXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six VegasXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Total Arcade RacingSmart Delivery70%Start Your Engines Sale
Tour de France 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
TrailblazersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Start Your Engines Sale
Train Sim World 2Xbox Game Pass60%Start Your Engines Sale
Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour – London Commuter Route Add-OnAdd-On50%Start Your Engines Sale
Treasure Hunter SimulatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Trials FusionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Start Your Engines Sale
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Start Your Engines Sale
Trials HDXbox One Backward Compatible70%Start Your Engines Sale
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced50%Start Your Engines Sale
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Start Your Engines Sale
Trials Rising – Expansion passAdd-On60%Start Your Engines Sale
Troll & IXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Truck Racing ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced80%Start Your Engines Sale
Trulon: The Shadow EngineXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Anime Month Sale
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2Xbox One X Enhanced80%Start Your Engines Sale
Tyler: Model 005Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight Sale
Ultimate Racing 2DXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Start Your Engines Sale
Ultra SFIVXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
V-Rally 4Xbox One X Enhanced85%Start Your Engines Sale
V-Rally 4 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Start Your Engines Sale
Verlet SwingXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Vigor: Starter PackAdd-On20%Starter Pack Sale
Volley & Tennis Bundle BlastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
War Thunder – British Starter PackAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
War Thunder – French Starter PackAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
War Thunder – German Starter PackAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
War Thunder – Italian Starter PackAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
War Thunder – Japanese Starter PackAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
War Thunder – Starter PackAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
War Thunder – Swedish Starter PackAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
War Thunder – USSR Starter PackAdd-On50%Starter Pack Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – MartyrXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Warhammer Pack: Hack and SlashXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Warhammer: ChaosbaneXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season PassAdd-On25%DWG*
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
WINGSPANXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
World of Warships: Legends – Arkansas BrawlerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Starter Pack Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Heavy HitterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Starter Pack Sale
World War Z: AftermathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Worms RumbleXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
WRC 5 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One, Xbox Series X|S95%Spotlight Sale
WRC 6 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
WRC 7 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-orderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
WRC 8 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally ChampionshipSmart Delivery70%DWG*
WRC 9 FIA World Rally ChampionshipSmart Delivery70%DWG*
WRC Collection FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
WWE 2K BattlegroundsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%2K Publisher Sale
WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Ultimate Brawlers PassAdd-On35%2K Publisher Sale
WWZ Upgrade to AftermathAdd-On35%DWG*
XCOM 2 CollectionXbox One X Enhanced85%2K Publisher Sale
XCOM Enemy WithinXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Yakuza: Like a DragonXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero EditionSmart Delivery60%DWG*
ŌKAMI HDXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
BioShock InfiniteBackward Compatible80%DWG*
BioShock Minerva’s DenAdd-On80%DWG*
BorderlandsBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Borderlands 2Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Borderlands: The Pre-SequelGames On Demand80%DWG*
Bully Scholarship EditionBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Daytona USAArcade50%Start Your Engines Sale
Duke Nukem ForeverBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Far Cry 3Backward Compatible80%DWG*
I Am AliveBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Mafia IIBackward Compatible80%DWG*
ManhuntBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Max PayneBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max PayneBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Max Payne 3Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Midnight Club: Los Angeles CompleteBackward Compatible33%Start Your Engines Sale
PreyBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Puzzle Fighter HDBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Rainbow Six VegasBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Red Dead RedemptionBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Red Dead Redemption – Undead Nightmare PackAdd-On80%DWG*
Red Dead RevolverBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Rockstar Table TennisBackward Compatible80%DWG*
RotasticArcade80%DWG*
Sid Meier’s Civilization RevolutionBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Spec Ops: The LineBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online EditionGames On Demand80%DWG*
Street Fighter IVBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Street Fighter X TEKKENGames On Demand80%DWG*
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade EditionBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Ultra Street Fighter IVAdd-On80%DWG*
The Bureau: XCOM DeclassifiedBackward Compatible80%DWG*
The DarknessBackward Compatible80%DWG*
The Darkness IIBackward Compatible80%DWG*
The Misadventures of PB WinterbottomBackward Compatible80%DWG*
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced EditionBackward Compatible85%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future SoldierBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Trials HDBackward Compatible70%Start Your Engines Sale
XCOM: Enemy WithinBackward Compatible80%DWG*

News, Sale, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
About the Author
