These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 1, 2022

by SquallSnake on February 1, 2022
XBOX 360
7
0
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through Feb 7, 2022.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
A Gummy’s LifeOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
A Short HikeXbox One X Enhanced30%Lunar New Year Sale
A Way OutEA Play75%Lunar New Year Sale
ABZUXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Lunar New Year Sale
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – NebelgeschwaderAdd-On60%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Aces Of The Luftwaffe – SquadronXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Adventure Time: Pirates of the EnchiridionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Aeon Must Die!Xbox One X Enhanced33%Anime Month Sale
Age Of Wonders: PlanetfallXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Alchemist AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Anime Month Sale
Alvastia ChroniclesXbox Play Anywhere45%DWG*
American Ninja Warrior: ChallengeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Publisher Sale
Ancestors: The Humankind OdysseyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Antarctica 88Xbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Champion EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
Ara Fell: Enhanced EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Arcade Classics Anniversary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Arkane Anniversary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Assassin’s CreedXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Lunar New Year Sale
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed OriginsSmart Delivery70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: ChinaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: IndiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: RussiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On75%Lunar New Year Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising BundleSmart Delivery55%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion BundleSmart Delivery55%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery60%Lunar New Year Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Assetto CorsaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLCAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLCAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLCAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione – British GT Pack DLCAdd-On40%Lunar New Year Sale
Assetto Corsa Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Astalon: Tears of the EarthXbox Play Anywhere25%Lunar New Year Sale
Attack on Titan 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Attack on Titan 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Attack on Titan 2: Final BattleXbox One X Enhanced40%Anime Month Sale
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Upgrade PackAdd-On40%Anime Month Sale
Avatar: TLA: TBE (The Last Air Bender: The Burning Earth)Xbox 360 (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Back 4 Blood: Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery40%Lunar New Year Sale
Back 4 Blood: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery40%Lunar New Year Sale
Baja: Edge of Control HDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Banner of the MaidXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Banner of the Maid – The Oriental PirateAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Batbarian: Testament of the PrimordialsXbox Play Anywhere30%Lunar New Year Sale
Batman: Arkham CollectionXbox One X Enhanced70%Lunar New Year Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Battle Chasers: NightwarXbox One X Enhanced75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Battle Worlds: KronosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
BattleBlock TheaterXbox 360 (Back Compat)50%DWG*
Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%Lunar New Year Sale
Battlefield 2042 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Lunar New Year Sale
BATTLESHIPXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
BattletoadsXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
BayonettaXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Bear With Me: The Complete Collection UnlockAdd-On80%Lunar New Year Sale
Bear With Me: The Lost RobotsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Lunar New Year Sale
Ben 10Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
Big Buck Hunter ArcadeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
BiomutantXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%THQN & Handy Games Sale
BioShockXbox 360 (Back Compat)50%Lunar New Year Sale
BioShock 2Xbox 360 (Back Compat)50%Lunar New Year Sale
BioShock Infinite: The Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Black MirrorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
BlasphemousXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Bleeding EdgeXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Blizzard Arcade CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The NightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Blue DragonXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%DWG*
Blue FireXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
BoggleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Bomber Crew: Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Lunar New Year Sale
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On67%Lunar New Year Sale
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery70%Lunar New Year Sale
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2Add-On35%Lunar New Year Sale
Borderlands 3: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery60%Lunar New Year Sale
Borderlands: The Handsome CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Bug Fables: The Everlasting SaplingXbox Game Pass35%Lunar New Year Sale
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Burnout Paradise RemasteredEA Play70%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4Xbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies ChroniclesAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: GhostsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Lunar New Year Sale
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%Lunar New Year Sale
CandlemanXbox One X Enhanced40%Lunar New Year Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n GoblinsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Carmageddon: Max DamageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Cartoon Network: Battle CrashersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Castle on the CoastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Castlevania: Advance CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania: Anniversary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania: Harmony of DespairXbox 360 (Back Compat)67%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania: Lords of ShadowXbox 360 (Back Compat)67%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2Xbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HDXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania: SOTN (Symphony Of The Night)Xbox 360 (Back Compat)50%Lunar New Year Sale
Chicken Police – Paint it RED!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Chronos: Before the AshesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Civilization VI – New Frontier PassAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
Clouds & Sheep 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%THQN & Handy Games Sale
ClusterTruckXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga ContinuesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Code VeinXbox Game Pass80%Anime Month Sale
Cold SilenceXbox Play Anywhere25%Spotlight Sale
Commandos 2 – HD RemasterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
ConanXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Conan ExilesXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S20%Lunar New Year Sale
Contra Anniversary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Contra: Rogue CorpsXbox One X Enhanced85%Lunar New Year Sale
ControlXbox Game Pass70%Lunar New Year Sale
Control Season PassAdd-On70%Lunar New Year Sale
Control Ultimate EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)70%Lunar New Year Sale
Control – Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Cooking SimulatorXbox One X Enhanced33%Lunar New Year Sale
Cooking Simulator – PizzaAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Crackdown 3Xbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Crash + Spyro Triple Play BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TimeSmart Delivery50%Lunar New Year Sale
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-FueledXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Lunar New Year Sale
Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-FueledXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game BundleXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Crayola ScootXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Crazy Sports BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Cris TalesXbox Game Pass50%Anime Month Sale
Crown TrickXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Curse of the Dead GodsXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Darksiders 3 DLC BundleAdd-On60%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and DeathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Darksiders GenesisXbox One X Enhanced70%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Darksiders II Deathinitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Darksiders IIIXbox One X Enhanced80%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Darksiders III – Blades & Whip EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Darksiders III – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Darksiders Warmastered EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
DCL-The GameXbox One X Enhanced60%THQN & Handy Games Sale
de BlobXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
de Blob 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITIONOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery30%Anime Month Sale
Desperados IIISmart Delivery55%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Desperados III Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Desperados III Season PassAdd-On50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond Light + SeasonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Destiny 2: ForsakenAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
Destiny 2: ShadowkeepAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
Destroy All Humans!Xbox Game Pass50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind DividedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season PassAdd-On80%Lunar New Year Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Devil May Cry 5 + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)25%Lunar New Year Sale
Devil May Cry HD CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Diablo II: ResurrectedSmart Delivery25%Lunar New Year Sale
Diablo Prime Evil CollectionSmart Delivery35%Lunar New Year Sale
Diablo Prime Evil UpgradeSmart Delivery30%Lunar New Year Sale
Disciples: LiberationSmart Delivery25%Lunar New Year Sale
Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery25%Lunar New Year Sale
Dishonored 2Xbox Game Pass80%Lunar New Year Sale
DisintegrationXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of TwoXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Lunar New Year Sale
Disneyland AdventuresXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Doctor Who: The Edge of RealityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Doctor Who: The Lonely AssassinsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
DOOM Eternal Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark ArisenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New RidersXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Dungeon Defenders: AwakenedXbox One X Enhanced35%Lunar New Year Sale
Dungeons 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Dying Light: Platinum EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Dying Light: Season PassAdd-On60%Lunar New Year Sale
Dying Light: The FollowingAdd-On60%Lunar New Year Sale
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Dynamite Fishing – World GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%THQN & Handy Games Sale
EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
El Hijo – A Wild West TaleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Elements of DestructionXbox 360 (Back Compat)50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
ElexXbox One X Enhanced75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Elite Dangerous: Standard EditionXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Enter The GungeonXbox Game Pass40%Lunar New Year Sale
Epic ChefXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
EverspaceXbox Play Anywhere85%Lunar New Year Sale
EvertriedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S15%Lunar New Year Sale
ExtinctionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
F1 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
F1 2021 Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Fade To SilenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Fallout 4: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Family FeudXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonXbox 360 (Back Compat)70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Classic EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL PackAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 – XXL PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 6Smart Delivery40%Lunar New Year Sale
Far Cry 6 Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery40%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 6 Gold EditionSmart Delivery40%Lunar New Year Sale
Far Cry 6 Season PassAdd-On25%Lunar New Year Sale
Far Cry 6 Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery40%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Anthology BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry ClassicXbox 360 (Back Compat)70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Insanity BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Instincts PredatorXbox 360 (Back Compat)70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New DawnXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry PrimalXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Farm Frenzy: RefreshedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
FIFA 22 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S45%Lunar New Year Sale
Fishing: North AtlanticXbox One X Enhanced25%Lunar New Year Sale
Flynn: Son of CrimsonXbox Game Pass25%Lunar New Year Sale
For Honor – Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Standard EditionXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes BundleAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
For The KingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Forgotton AnneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery10%Lunar New Year Sale
Forza Horizon 5 Premium EditionSmart Delivery10%Lunar New Year Sale
Forza Horizon 5 Standard EditionXbox Game Pass10%Lunar New Year Sale
Frontlines:Fuel of WarXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Full Spectrum WarriorOriginal Xbox (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Future War: RebornXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
G.I. Joe: Operation BlackoutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Lunar New Year Sale
Gears 5Xbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Gears 5 Game of the Year EditionSmart Delivery60%Lunar New Year Sale
Gears of War 4Xbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe VersionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Gears TacticsXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Gears Triple BundleSmart Delivery65%Lunar New Year Sale
GhostrunnerSmart Delivery60%Lunar New Year Sale
Ghosts ‘n Goblins ResurrectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Lunar New Year Sale
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Gigantosaurus The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Going UnderXbox Game Pass65%Lunar New Year Sale
Golf With Your FriendsXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
GoliathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Goosebumps: The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash CardAdd-On15%Lunar New Year Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Lunar New Year Sale
Greak: Memories of AzurSmart Delivery40%Lunar New Year Sale
GreedFallXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
Green HellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
GriftlandsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Grim Dawn: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Grow: Song of the EvertreeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Lunar New Year Sale
GunscapeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Halo 3: ODSTXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Halo 5: GuardiansXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Halo Infinite (Campaign)Xbox Game Pass20%Lunar New Year Sale
Halo Wars 2: Complete EditionXbox Play Anywhere75%Lunar New Year Sale
Halo Wars 2: Standard EditionXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Halo Wars: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Halo – ReachXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Halo: The Master Chief CollectionXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Hell Let LooseXbox Series X|S (Optimized)25%Lunar New Year Sale
Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
HexologicXbox Play Anywhere60%Spotlight Sale
Hood: Outlaws & LegendsSmart Delivery40%Lunar New Year Sale
Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Forest Lords PackAdd-On33%Lunar New Year Sale
Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Season 2: Yule – Battle PassAdd-On15%Lunar New Year Sale
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters OverboardXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Human Fall FlatXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
Hungry Shark WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Imagine EarthOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Immortals Fenyx RisingSmart Delivery65%Publisher Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold EditionSmart Delivery55%Publisher Sale
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after FallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Anime Month Sale
Indie Darling Bundle Vol.3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Lunar New Year Sale
InsideXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Lunar New Year Sale
Insurgency: SandstormOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
It Takes Two – Digital VersionEA Play50%Lunar New Year Sale
Jagged Alliance: Rage!Xbox One X Enhanced80%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Jeopardy!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Journey to the Savage PlanetXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
JUJUXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Jump ForceXbox One X Enhanced90%Anime Month Sale
Jump Force – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Anime Month Sale
Jurassic World EvolutionXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Jurassic World Evolution 2Smart Delivery30%Lunar New Year Sale
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery30%Lunar New Year Sale
Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Cause 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Cause 3: XXL EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Cause 4 – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Cause 4 – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Cause 4 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Cause 4 – ReloadedXbox Game Pass80%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Dance 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Just Dance 2022Smart Delivery40%Publisher Sale
Just Dance 2022 Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery35%Lunar New Year Sale
Just Die AlreadyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Lunar New Year Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Killer Instinct: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-ReckoningXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Knockout CityEA Play50%Lunar New Year Sale
Knockout City Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
L.A. NoireXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Lawn Mowing SimulatorXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO CITY UndercoverXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Harry Potter CollectionXbox One X Enhanced55%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Indiana Jones 2Xbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original AdventuresXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Jurassic WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Marvel CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video GameXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Star Wars IIXbox 360 (Back Compat)67%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Star Wars IIIXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Star Wars: TCS (The Complete Saga)Xbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO The IncrediblesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO WorldsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the FateboundsXbox Play Anywhere90%Anime Month Sale
Lemnis GateXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Life Is Strange 2 – Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Lilith-MXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Little Big WorkshopXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Lock’s QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Lost in RandomSmart Delivery50%Lunar New Year Sale
Lost OdysseyXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%DWG*
Lost Words: Beyond the PageXbox Game Pass60%Anime Month Sale
Lotus Reverie: First NexusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Anime Month Sale
LUMINES REMASTEREDXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Mad MaxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Madden NFL 22 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S (Optimized)70%Lunar New Year Sale
Mafia II: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
Mafia III: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
Mars: War LogsXbox 360 (Back Compat)67%DWG*
Marvel Vs Capcom: InfiniteXbox Play Anywhere75%DWG*
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character PassAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume PassAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere70%DWG*
Marvel’s AvengersXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Endgame EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S55%Lunar New Year Sale
Mass Effect Legendary EditionEA Play50%Lunar New Year Sale
Maximum Football 2018Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Lunar New Year Sale
Maximum Football 2019Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Heroes of the Inner SphereAdd-On25%Lunar New Year Sale
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel LancersAdd-On25%Lunar New Year Sale
Mega Man 11Xbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man 30th Anniversary BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Anime Month Sale
MekoramaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Metal Gear Rising: RevengeanceXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Lunar New Year Sale
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground ZeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive ExperienceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom PainXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Metal Gear SurviveXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe Game of the Year EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%Lunar New Year Sale
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Premium Deluxe Game of the Year EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%Lunar New Year Sale
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Game of the Year EditionXbox Game Pass20%Lunar New Year Sale
Middle-earth: The Shadow BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
MinoriaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
Monkey King SagaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Monochrome OrderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Monopoly DealXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Monopoly Family Fun PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Monopoly MadnessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Publisher Sale
Monopoly PlusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY MadnessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Publisher Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official VideogameXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Lunar New Year Sale
Monster Jam Steel TitansXbox One X Enhanced50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans – Fire & IceAdd-On50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Monster SanctuaryXbox Game Pass65%Lunar New Year Sale
Monster Truck Championship Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Moons of MadnessXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
MorphiteXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 UltimateSmart Delivery55%Lunar New Year Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Mortal Kombat XLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
MotoGP 19Xbox One X Enhanced85%Lunar New Year Sale
Moving OutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Mr. Pumpkin 2: Kowloon walled cityOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%Lunar New Year Sale
Mr. Pumpkin AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
MX vs ATV All OutXbox One X Enhanced75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Honda Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 KTM Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Yamaha Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
MX vs ATV All Out – 2020 AMA Pro Motocross ChampionshipAdd-On50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
MX vs ATV All Out – Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOATAdd-On50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
MX vs. ATV AliveXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
MX vs. ATV ReflexXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross EncoreXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore All-in-One BundleAdd-On50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – 2015 KTM Vehicle BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – James Stewart CompoundAdd-On50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
MX vs. ATV UntamedXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
MXGP ProXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Anime Month Sale
My Time at PortiaXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Narita BoyXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm LegacyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Anime Month Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Anime Month Sale
NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Need For Speed HeatEA Play80%Lunar New Year Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit RemasteredEA Play80%Lunar New Year Sale
Need For Speed PaybackEA Play60%Lunar New Year Sale
Need For Speed RivalsEA Play75%Lunar New Year Sale
Neighbours Back From HellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Neon AbyssXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Nerf LegendsSmart Delivery35%Lunar New Year Sale
Nerf Legends Digital DeluxeSmart Delivery40%Lunar New Year Sale
Nexomon: ExtinctionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Nickelodeon All-Star BrawlSmart Delivery35%Lunar New Year Sale
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand PrixXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Nickelodeon: Kart RacersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Nowhere GirlSmart Delivery40%Anime Month Sale
One Hand ClappingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S10%THQN & Handy Games Sale
One Hundred WaysXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
One Piece World SeekerXbox One X Enhanced85%Anime Month Sale
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Anime Month Sale
One Piece World Seeker Episode PassAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Luffy PackAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody KnowsXbox One X Enhanced85%Anime Month Sale
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Character PassAdd-On50%Anime Month Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Anime Month Sale
Ori and the Will of the WispsXbox Game Pass67%Lunar New Year Sale
Ori: The CollectionSmart Delivery67%Lunar New Year Sale
OutbreakOptimized For Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
OutridersXbox Game Pass67%Lunar New Year Sale
Overcooked! 2Xbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Overcooked! All You Can EatXbox Series X|S (Optimized)50%Lunar New Year Sale
Overwatch Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
Panzer Elite (not available in US)Currently Not Available75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
PC Building SimulatorXbox Play Anywhere60%Lunar New Year Sale
Peaky Blinders: MastermindXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Pile Up! Box by BoxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Pipe Push ParadiseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Planet Coaster: Console EditionSmart Delivery60%Lunar New Year Sale
Planet Coaster: Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery60%Lunar New Year Sale
Planet Coaster: Premium EditionSmart Delivery60%Lunar New Year Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleEA Play80%Lunar New Year Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Port Royale 4Optimized For Xbox Series X|S45%Lunar New Year Sale
Port Royale 4 – BuccaneersAdd-On25%Lunar New Year Sale
Portal KnightsXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Portal Knights – Legendary EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Lunar New Year Sale
Praetorians – HD RemasterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Prey: Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Lunar New Year Sale
Prince of Persia ClassicXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
Project Highrise: Architect’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Psychonauts 2Xbox Game Pass40%Lunar New Year Sale
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Smart Delivery75%Lunar New Year Sale
Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV ShowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
Rabbids Invasion – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Raccoon City EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Race With RyanXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Rad RodgersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Railway Empire – Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Rain on Your ParadeXbox Game Pass25%Lunar New Year Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas 2Xbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
Rapala Fishing: Pro SeriesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Rare ReplayXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Rayman 3 HDXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
RAZEDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight Sale
Rebel CopsXbox One X Enhanced70%THQN & Handy Games Sale
ReCoreXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Red Dead OnlineXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story ModeAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident EvilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil 0Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil 3Xbox One X Enhanced70%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil 5Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil 6Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil Triple PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil VillageSmart Delivery50%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete BundleSmart Delivery35%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil Village Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery40%Lunar New Year Sale
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Riders RepublicSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Riders Republic Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Publisher Sale
Riders Republic Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Riders Republic Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S (Optimized)30%Lunar New Year Sale
RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
Rise EternaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year CelebrationXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
RisenXbox 360 (Back Compat)50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Risen 2: Dark WatersXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
RiskXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Risk: Urban AssaultXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Roarr! Jurassic EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & BoulderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Lunar New Year Sale
Rogue StormersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Runestone KeeperXbox Play Anywhere75%Lunar New Year Sale
Rush: A DisneyPixar AdventureXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Ryse: Legendary EditionXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Sable’s GrimoireSmart Delivery50%Anime Month Sale
Sacred 2 Fallen AngelXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
ScreamRideXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Scribblenauts Mega PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Sea of ThievesXbox Game Pass33%Lunar New Year Sale
SEGA Genesis ClassicsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview)Xbox Game Preview25%Lunar New Year Sale
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Lunar New Year Sale
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra ContentAdd-On70%Lunar New Year Sale
Shadows: AwakeningXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Shape UpXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI AnthologyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Lunar New Year Sale
Silent Hill: HD CollectionXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Lunar New Year Sale
Sine MoraXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Sine Mora EXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Skate 3Xbox 360 (Back Compat) (EA Play)75%Lunar New Year Sale
Skatemasta TchecoXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
SkelattackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Skydrift InfinityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Sleeping Dogs Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
Slime RancherXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
Slime Rancher Secret Style Pack DLCAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
SmelterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Snake PassXbox Play Anywhere75%Spotlight Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior ContractsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Sonic Forces Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Sonic ManiaXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Space CrewXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Space Hulk: TacticsXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Spacebase Startopia – Extended Edition Bonus ContentAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
SpeedRunnersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Lunar New Year Sale
Sphinx and the Cursed MonkeyOriginal Xbox (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
SpitlingsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Split/SecondXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Lunar New Year Sale
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!Xbox 360 (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – RehydratedXbox One X Enhanced45%THQN & Handy Games Sale
SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. (SpongeBob SquarePants Truth or Square)Xbox 360 (Back Compat)50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Spyro Reignited TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced65%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars BattlefrontOriginal Xbox (Back Compat) (EA Play)50%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIEA Play75%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIOriginal Xbox (Back Compat)50%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi AcademyOriginal Xbox (Back Compat)50%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderEA Play65%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S65%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars Knights of the Old RepublicOriginal Xbox (Back Compat)50%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars KOTOR IIOriginal Xbox (Back Compat)50%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars Republic CommandoOriginal Xbox (Back Compat)50%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars SquadronsEA Play70%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars: The Force UnleashedXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed IIXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%Lunar New Year Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection packAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut EditionXbox Game Pass40%Lunar New Year Sale
STEEPXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
STEEP X Games Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes AllSmart Delivery50%Lunar New Year Sale
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital DeluxeSmart Delivery55%Lunar New Year Sale
Street Outlaws: The ListXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
StrugglingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Stunt Kite PartyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Stuntman: IgnitionXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Sudden Strike 4 – Complete CollectionXbox One X Enhanced55%Lunar New Year Sale
Sunset OverdriveXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Super Animal Royale Starter Pack Season 2Add-On30%Lunar New Year Sale
Super Animal Royale Super EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Lunar New Year Sale
Super Bomberman RXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
Super Party Sports: FootballXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%THQN & Handy Games Sale
SUPERHOTXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal BulletXbox One X Enhanced75%Anime Month Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Anime Month Sale
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Lunar New Year Sale
Tales from the BorderlandsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Lunar New Year Sale
Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3Xbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
TerrariaXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
Tesla vs LovecraftXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Tetris Effect: ConnectedXbox Game Pass35%Lunar New Year Sale
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and ResnarkledXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s CutXbox Game Pass65%Lunar New Year Sale
The Bard’s Tale TrilogyXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
The BioWare BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Lunar New Year Sale
The Blizzard 30-Year Celebration CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
The Crew 2 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 Special EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
The Crew Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
The Crew Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Lunar New Year Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
The DwarvesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
The Elder Scrolls OnlineXbox Game Pass70%Lunar New Year Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary UpgradeAdd-On20%Lunar New Year Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionXbox Game Pass67%Lunar New Year Sale
The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
The Evil WithinXbox Game Pass80%Lunar New Year Sale
The Evil Within 2Xbox Game Pass80%Lunar New Year Sale
The Evil Within Digital BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
The LEGO Games BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
The LEGO Movie 2 VideogameXbox One X Enhanced70%Lunar New Year Sale
The MessengerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
The Monster Couch Party PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
The Outer WorldsXbox Game Pass67%Lunar New Year Sale
The OutfitXbox 360 (Back Compat)75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
The Raven RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
The Sims 4EA Play85%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff BundleAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion PackAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4 Discover UniversityAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4 Eco LifestyleAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4 Get FamousAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4 Get To WorkAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4 Get TogetherAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4 Island LivingAdd-On25%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%Lunar New Year Sale
The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
The Surge 2Xbox Game Pass65%DWG*
The SurvivalistsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
This Is The PoliceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
This Is The Police 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Through the Darkest of TimesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Titan QuestXbox One X Enhanced75%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Titan Quest: AtlantisAdd-On60%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Titan Quest: RagnarökAdd-On60%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Titanfall 2EA Play65%Lunar New Year Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Lunar New Year Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryOriginal Xbox (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Lunar New Year Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentXbox 360 (Back Compat)60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Lunar New Year Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Totally Reliable Delivery ServiceXbox Game Pass40%Lunar New Year Sale
Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Tour de France 2021 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Tour de France 2021 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Lunar New Year Sale
Townsmen – A Kingdom RebuiltXbox One X Enhanced50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Toy OdysseyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Toy Story 3Xbox 360 (Back Compat)50%Lunar New Year Sale
Trackmania TurboXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery80%Lunar New Year Sale
TransferenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Trials HDXbox 360 (Back Compat)70%Publisher Sale
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Trials Rising – Expansion passAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Trollhunters: Defenders of ArcadiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Tropico 5 – Penultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Tropico 6Xbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale
UFC 4EA Play80%Lunar New Year Sale
UFC 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
UNOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Publisher Sale
UNO Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Unravel TwoEA Play75%Lunar New Year Sale
Unravel Yarny BundleXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
UNSIGHTEDXbox Game Pass25%Lunar New Year Sale
Untitled Goose GameXbox One X Enhanced50%Lunar New Year Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4Xbox One X Enhanced60%Anime Month Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Anime Month Sale
Valkyria RevolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Anime Month Sale
Vikings Wolves of MidgardXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Lunar New Year Sale
VisageXbox Game Pass25%Lunar New Year Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%Lunar New Year Sale
Warhammer 40,000: MechanicusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Lunar New Year Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Lunar New Year Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Wasteland 2: Director’s CutXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Wasteland RemasteredXbox Game Pass75%Lunar New Year Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs: LegionSmart Delivery70%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold EditionSmart Delivery55%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery70%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery55%Lunar New Year Sale
Watch_DogsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Watch_Dogs Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Wheel of FortuneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Whispering WillowsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
World II:Hunting BossXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Lend-Lease RaiderAdd-On20%Lunar New Year Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Pocket BattleshipXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Lunar New Year Sale
World War Z – Explorer Weapon Skin PackAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
World War Z: Aftermath – Zeke Hunter Weapons PackAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Worms W.M.DXbox Game Pass80%Lunar New Year Sale
WreckfestXbox Game Pass50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Wreckfest Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Wreckfest Getaway Car PackAdd-On50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Wreckfest Season PassAdd-On30%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Wreckfest Season Pass 2Add-On30%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Wreckfest – American All-Stars Car PackAdd-On30%THQN & Handy Games Sale
Wreckfest – Modified Monsters Car PackAdd-On50%THQN & Handy Games Sale
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Lunar New Year Sale
XCOM 2Xbox One X Enhanced90%Lunar New Year Sale
Xenon Valkyrie+Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Anime Month Sale
Yakuza 3 RemasteredXbox Game Pass50%Lunar New Year Sale
Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s RevengeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Yoku’s Island ExpressXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Lunar New Year Sale
Yooka-LayleeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible LairXbox One X Enhanced75%Lunar New Year Sale
Ys OriginXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s For the FutureAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelist KingdomAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Lost DuelsAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the DuelistXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link EvolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Waking the Dragons: Joey’s JourneyAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Waking the Dragons: Yugi’s JourneyAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
ZOMBIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road TripXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Lunar New Year Sale
Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul PatrolXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Lunar New Year Sale
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal CollectionXbox Game Pass60%Lunar New Year Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassin’s CreedBackward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
Assassin’s Creed Black FlagBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed BrotherhoodGames On Demand60%Lunar New Year Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning EarthBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
BattleBlock TheaterBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Beyond Good & Evil HDBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
BioShockBackward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
BioShock 2Backward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Blue DragonBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Castlevania Harmony of DespairBackward Compatible67%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania Lords of ShadowBackward Compatible67%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2Backward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania Symphony of the NightBackward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HDBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
ConanBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
DarksidersBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of TwoBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Elements Of DestructionBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4Games On Demand70%Lunar New Year Sale
Far Cry ClassicBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Instincts PredatorBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Final ExamArcade67%Lunar New Year Sale
Frontlines: Fuel of WarBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Full Spectrum WarriorBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
JUJUBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
LEGO Indiana JonesBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Indiana Jones 2Backward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video GameBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original TrilogyBackward Compatible67%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone WarsBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete SagaBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Lost OdysseyBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Mars: War LogsBackward Compatible67%DWG*
METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCEBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
MX vs. ATV AliveBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV ReflexBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV: UntamedBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in US)Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia ClassicBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia: The Sands of TimeBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas 2Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
RisenBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Risen 2 Dark WatersBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Rocket RiotBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Sacred 2 Fallen AngelBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Silent Hill: HD CollectionBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Sine MoraBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Skate 3Games On Demand75%Lunar New Year Sale
Sphinx and the Cursed MummyBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
Split/SecondBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
SpongeBob SquarePants Truth or SquareBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Star Wars BattlefrontBackward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIBackward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi AcademyBackward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith LordsBackward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars Republic CommandoBackward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicBackward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars: The Force UnleashedBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed IIBackward Compatible75%Lunar New Year Sale
Stuntman: IgnitionBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
The OutfitBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Things on WheelsGames On Demand80%Lunar New Year Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible60%Lunar New Year Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Toy Story 3Backward Compatible50%Lunar New Year Sale
Trials HDBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
