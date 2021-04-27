These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of April 27, 2021

The following Xbox games are on sale through May 3, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Aery – A Journey Beyond Time
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Aery – Broken Memories
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|AFL Evolution 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Alien Invasion
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|American Fugitive
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Another Dawn
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|Awesome Zombie Games Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 4
|EA Play
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield V Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield V Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|BATTLESHIP
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Bonkies
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Bound By Flame
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Brunswick Pro Billiards
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cinders
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion
|Add-On
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|For Honor – Standard Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|FoxyLand 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|Hero Express
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hungry Shark World
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|I, Zombie
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Infinite – Beyond The Mind
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|JoyBits All-in-One Mega Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Knee Deep
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Late Shift
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|DWG*
|Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|MX vs. ATV Reflex
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|My Aunt is a Witch
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|My Time at Portia
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|Nicole
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA)
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Paradise Lost
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Pato Box
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|80%
|DWG*
|Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|RAZED
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|RIDE 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rift Keeper
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Roommates Visual Novel
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Screencheat
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Shady Part of Me
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|DWG*
|Sparkle 4 Tales
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG*
|Speedboat Challenge
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|STEEP
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|STEEP Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stela
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|STELLATUM
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Super Street: The Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|TERA Coin 1,000
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 BONUS)
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 BONUS)
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 BONUS)
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Top Run
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Towaga: Among Shadows
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG*
|Underhero
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Unto The End
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|DWG*
|Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|DWG*
|Watch_Dogs Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|World War Z – Marseille Episode DLC
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG*
|World War Z – The Professionals Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG*
|World War Z – War Heroes Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG*
|WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|DWG*
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|DWG*
|Yooka-Laylee
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Avatar: TLA: TBE
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Bound by Flame
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|MX vs. ATV Reflex
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in US)
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Risen 3 Titan Lords
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Risen 3 Titan Lords Fog Island
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Risen 3 Titan Lords Uprising of the Little Guys
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Thunder Wolves
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG*
