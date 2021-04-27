These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of April 27, 2021

by SquallSnake on April 27, 2021
XBOX 360
33
0
The following Xbox games are on sale through May 3, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Aery – A Journey Beyond TimeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Aery – Broken MemoriesXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
AFL Evolution 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Alien InvasionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
American FugitiveXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Another DawnSmart Delivery50%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On67%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Awesome Zombie Games BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4EA Play70%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4 Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield V Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield V Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
BATTLESHIPXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
BonkiesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Bound By FlameXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Brunswick Pro BilliardsXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
CindersXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
DUCATI – 90th AnniversaryXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Ethan: Meteor HunterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Faery: Legends of AvalonXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On67%Spotlight Sale
For Honor – Standard EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
FoxyLand 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Hero ExpressXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Hungry Shark WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
I, ZombieXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Infinite – Beyond The MindXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
JoyBits All-in-One Mega BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Knee DeepXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Late ShiftXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Metro: Last Light ReduxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
MX vs. ATV ReflexXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
My Aunt is a WitchXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
My Time at PortiaXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
NicoleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA)Xbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Paradise LostXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Pato BoxXbox Play Anywhere80%DWG*
Rabbids Invasion – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
RAZEDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Spotlight Sale
RIDE 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Rift KeeperXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Roommates Visual NovelXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
ScreencheatXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Shady Part of MeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Sparkle 4 TalesXbox One X Enhanced33%DWG*
Speedboat ChallengeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
STEEPXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
STEEP Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
StelaXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
STELLATUMXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Super Street: The GameXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
TERA Coin 1,000Add-On10%Spotlight Sale
TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 BONUS)Add-On10%Spotlight Sale
TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 BONUS)Add-On10%Spotlight Sale
TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 BONUS)Add-On10%Spotlight Sale
The BunnyLord Pro Hater PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
The Telltale Batman Shadows EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Spotlight Sale
Top RunXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Towaga: Among ShadowsXbox One X Enhanced33%DWG*
UnderheroXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Unto The EndXbox Game Pass30%DWG*
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Watch_Dogs Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
World War Z – Marseille Episode DLCAdd-On40%DWG*
World War Z – The Professionals PackAdd-On40%DWG*
World War Z – War Heroes PackAdd-On40%DWG*
WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally ChampionshipSmart Delivery60%DWG*
WRC 9 FIA World Rally ChampionshipSmart Delivery60%DWG*
Yooka-LayleeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassin’s Creed RogueBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Assassin’s CreedIV Black FlagBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Avatar: TLA: TBEGames On Demand70%DWG*
Bound by FlameGames On Demand80%DWG*
Faery: Legends of AvalonArcade80%DWG*
MX vs. ATV ReflexBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in US)Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Risen 3 Titan LordsGames On Demand70%DWG*
Risen 3 Titan Lords Fog IslandAdd-On70%DWG*
Risen 3 Titan Lords Uprising of the Little GuysAdd-On70%DWG*
Thunder WolvesArcade70%DWG*
