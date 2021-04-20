These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of April 20, 2021

by SquallSnake on April 20, 2021
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through April 26, 2021:

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
101 Ways To DieXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
7 Days to DieXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
7th SectorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
A Way OutEA Play80%DWG*
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – NebelgeschwaderAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Aces Of The Luftwaffe – SquadronXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Achtung! Cthulhu TacticsXbox One X Enhanced60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Alekhine’s GunXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Alien: IsolationXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
Alien: Isolation Season PassAdd-On80%DWG*
Allison’s Diary: RebirthXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Amnesia: CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
AnthemEA Play90%DWG*
Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4 Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Beholder 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Blackwood CrossingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Blood WavesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Bloodstained: Curse of the MoonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
BQM – BlockQuest Maker [COMPLETE EDITION]Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Brawl Chess – GambitXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
CarrionXbox Game Pass33%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Chicken Police – Paint it RED!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
CleaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Clouds & Sheep 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
ConariumXbox One X Enhanced60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Crazy Sports BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
CreaksXbox One X Enhanced50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
DARQ Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced25%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Daymare: 1998Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Dead Effect 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
DecayXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
DEMON’S TILTXbox Play Anywhere50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Don’t Knock TwiceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Doodle God: EvolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Dread NauticalXbox One X Enhanced60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Dynamite Fishing – World GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Eastasiasoft Indie Shmup BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
El Hijo – A Wild West TaleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Endless Fables: Dark MoorXbox One X Enhanced80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
EtherbornXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Far Cry 2Xbox One Backward Compatible30%DWG*
Far Cry 3Xbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Far Cry 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Felix The ReaperXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Flipping DeathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight Sale
Golf With Your FriendsXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Goosebumps Dead of NightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
GRIPXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
GRIP Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Hell WardersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Hello NeighborXbox Game Pass80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
HellpointXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold EditionSmart Delivery35%DWG*
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after FallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Infliction: Extended CutXbox One X Enhanced50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
InsideXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial65%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Iro HeroXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
It came from space and ate our brainsXbox One X Enhanced50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Jagged Alliance: Rage!Xbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
KholatXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Killing Floor 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Kingdom Two CrownsXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Lair of the Clockwork GodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
Layers Of Fear 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesXbox One Backward Compatible50%Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesXbox One Backward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Season PassAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
LEGO CITY UndercoverXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
LEGO CITY UndercoverXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
LEGO DC Super-VillainsXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
LEGO DC Super-VillainsXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season PassAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
LEGO Harry Potter CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Sale
LEGO Jurassic WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
LEGO Marvel CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Franchise Sale
LEGO Marvel Super HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
LEGO Marvel Super HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season PassAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
LEGO Marvel’s AvengersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
LEGO Marvel’s AvengersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season PassAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force AwakensXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season PassAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
LEGO The IncrediblesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
LEGO WorldsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Franchise Sale
Let Them ComeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Let’s Sing QueenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Lichdom: BattlemageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
LIMBOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Little MisfortuneXbox One X Enhanced50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
LivelockXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Lock’s QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Loot Hero DXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Lou’s RevengeXbox One X Enhanced50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Maid of SkerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Mining Rail 2Xbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Monopoly Family Fun PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Monster Prom: XXLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Moons of MadnessXbox One X Enhanced50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
MorkreddXbox Game Pass25%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
MotoGP 17Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
MXGP ProXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
My Big SisterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Need For SpeedEA Play75%DWG*
Need For Speed PaybackEA Play75%DWG*
Neighbours Back From HellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Neon AbyssXbox Game Pass33%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
NeveroutXbox Play Anywhere75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Nine Witches: Family DisruptionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Ninjin: Clash of CarrotsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight Sale
Obey MeXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
ObservationXbox Game Pass50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Observer: System ReduxOptimized For Xbox Series X|S33%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Odallus: The Dark CallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
OlliOlli2: XL EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
OnikenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Out of Space: Couch EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Outbreak Co-Op NightmaresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Outbreak Narrative CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Outbreak Ultimate ApocalypseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Outlast 2Xbox One X Enhanced80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Override: Mech City BrawlXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Pathologic 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
PerceptionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. PinballAdd-On50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Pinball FX3 – The Walking DeadAdd-On60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Plague RoadXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight Sale
Pumpkin JackXbox One X Enhanced40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
RainsweptXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Red BowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Remothered: Tormented FathersXbox One X Enhanced70%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
RER2 Episode Four: MetamorphosisAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
RER2 Episode Three: JudgmentAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
RER2 Episode Two: ContemplationAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resdient Evil 3 Classic Costume PackAdd-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident EvilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 0Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 0 Claire Costume: “Elza Walker”Add-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume PackAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 0 Costume Pack 1Add-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 0 Costume Pack 2Add-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 0 Costume Pack 3Add-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 0 Costume Pack 4Add-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 0 Rebecca T-ShirtAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 Claire Costume: “Military”Add-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 Claire Costume: “Noir”Add-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Albert Model”Add-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC PackAdd-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 Leon Costume: “Arklay Sheriff”Add-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 Leon Costume: “Noir”Add-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Chris Model”Add-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Jill Model”Add-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Original Ver. Soundtrack SwapAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 3Xbox One X Enhanced67%Franchise Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 3 All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 5Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 6Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol.1Add-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Game Pass50%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 biohazard 5-Coin Set & Madhouse Mode UnlockAdd-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Attack Coin & Madhouse Mode UnlockAdd-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Defense Coin & Madhouse Mode UnlockAdd-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Instinct Coin & Madhouse Mode UnlockAdd-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Reload Coin & Madhouse Mode UnlockAdd-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season PassAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Universal Coin & Madhouse Mode UnlockAdd-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 7 End of ZoeAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Banned Footage Vol.2Add-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica XXbox One Backward Compatible80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-PackAdd-On33%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-PackAdd-On33%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-PackAdd-On33%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Extra Episode: Little MissAdd-On40%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Extra Episode: The StruggleAdd-On40%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Raid Mode: Assault Rifle NSR47 & PartsAdd-On30%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Raid Mode: Chicago Typewriter & PartsAdd-On30%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Raid Mode: Life Crystals X 12Add-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Raid Mode: Life Crystals X 25Add-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Raid Mode: Life Crystals X 5Add-On25%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Raid Mode: Python & PartsAdd-On30%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Raid Mode: Samurai Edge & PartsAdd-On30%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Raid Mode: Shotgun TAP194 & PartsAdd-On30%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Raid Mode: Sniper Rifle SVD & PartsAdd-On30%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume PackAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season PassAdd-On75%Franchise Sale
Rise of InsanityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Ritual Crown of HornsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
RiverbondXbox Play Anywhere75%DWG*
Rogue StormersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed ChildXbox One X Enhanced80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
SEUM: Speedrunners from HellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Shing!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Sine Mora EXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
SKYHILLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Slay The SpireXbox Game Pass50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Slender: The ArrivalXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
SOMAXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Sphinx and the Cursed MummyXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
SpitlingsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIEA Play70%DWG*
Stunt Kite PartyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Super Party Sports: FootballXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
SupralandXbox Game Pass25%DWG*
Swordbreaker The GameXbox Play Anywhere30%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
TamashiiXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Tesla vs LovecraftXbox One X Enhanced65%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
The Church in the DarknessXbox One X Enhanced50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
The Council – Episode 2: Hide And SeekAdd-On75%DWG*
The Council – Episode 3: RipplesAdd-On75%DWG*
The Council – Episode 4: Burning BridgesAdd-On75%DWG*
The Council – Episode 5: CheckmateAdd-On75%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Crew Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
The EscapistsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking DeadXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
The Escapists 2 – Big Top BreakoutAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct TapeAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists 2 – Season PassAdd-On67%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists 2 – The Glorious RegimeAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists 2 – Wicked WardAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists DLC BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists: Duct Tapes are ForeverAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists: Escape TeamAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists: Supermax EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists: The Walking DeadXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
The Last DeadEndXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
The LEGO Games BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
The LEGO Movie 2 VideogameXbox One X Enhanced60%Franchise Sale
The LEGO Movie VideogameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
The LEGO Movie VideogameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
The ParkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
The PersistenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
The Surge 2 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
They Are BillionsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Through the Darkest of TimesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Through the WoodsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Titanfall 2EA Play80%DWG*
TransferenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Troll & IXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Tropico 5 – Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Tropico 5 – Epic MeltdownAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Tropico 5 – EspionageAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Tropico 5 – Paradise LostAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Tropico 5 – Penultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Tropico 5 – WaterborneAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Tropico 6Xbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Tropico 6 – Caribbean SkiesAdd-On20%DWG*
Tropico 6 – El Prez PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Tropico 6 – LobbyisticoAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Tropico 6 – SpitterAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Tropico 6 – The Llama of Wall StreetAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Trove – Double Dragon PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Trove – Fast FortuneAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Trove – Level 25 Boost PackAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Tyler: Model 005Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight Sale
UFC 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Spotlight Sale
UFC 4 – Backyard & Kumite Customization PacksAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
UFC 4 – Fighter BundleAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Undead HordeXbox One X Enhanced67%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Unruly HeroesXbox Game Pass55%DWG*
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New YorkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New YorkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Voodoo Vince: RemasteredXbox Play Anywhere75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
We Were Here TogetherXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
We Were Here TooXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Welcome To HanwellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Whispering WillowsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
White Noise 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Worse Than DeathXbox One X Enhanced70%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally ChampionshipSmart Delivery60%Spotlight Sale
WRC 9 FIA World Rally ChampionshipSmart Delivery60%Spotlight Sale
Yet Another Zombie Defense HDXbox One X Enhanced80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible LairXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Your ToyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Zombie Army 4: Dead WarXbox Game Pass60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Zombie Driver Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Zombie VikingsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Zombies ruined my dayXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alone in the DarkGames On Demand70%DWG*
Destroy All Humans! Path of the FuronGames On Demand70%DWG*
Far Cry 2Backward Compatible30%DWG*
Far Cry 3Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonBackward Compatible50%DWG*
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesBackward Compatible50%Franchise Sale
MX vs. ATV: UntamedGames On Demand70%DWG*
Resident Evil 0Games On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 4Games On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 5Games On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories BundleAdd-On80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil 6Games On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica XBackward Compatible80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon CityGames On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Echo Six Expansion Pack 2Add-On80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsGames On Demand80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume PackAdd-On80%Franchise Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season PassAdd-On80%Franchise Sale
Risen 2: Dark WatersGames On Demand70%DWG*
Risen 2: Dark Waters The Air TempleAdd-On70%DWG*
Rocket RiotArcade75%DWG*
Sphinx and the Cursed MummyBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Tropico 3Games On Demand80%DWG*
Tropico 5Games On Demand80%DWG*
