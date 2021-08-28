These are the free Xbox games for September 2021

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 28, 2021
XBOX 360
4
0
Xbox games with Gold Sept 2021
Contents

Microsoft announced the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold and Ultimate members during September 2021.

Warhammer: Chaosbane
In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you are the last hope for the Empire of Man. Choose your hero among four different character classes and prepare for legendary battles with up to four friends against the all-powerful Chaos hordes in this action role-playing game.

Mulaka
In this action-adventure title based on the rich indigenous culture of the Tarahumara people, fight back against a strange foulness that is corrupting their land. As the local shaman, Sukurúame, draw upon the power of the demigods, solve puzzles, and fight hand-to-hand in environments inspired by real Sierra locations.

Zone of the Enders HD Collection
From Hideo Kojima, the creator of the Metal Gear series, comes a space epic like no other. Pilot the Orbital Frame, Jehuty, and help the Space Force defeat the Bahram forces once and for all. This title contains both Zone of the Enders and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner, all in one collection.

Samurai Shodown II
Step onto the grand stage to test your skills in intense sword fights using the Rage System and Weapon Breaking Attack features. Play 15 of your favorite characters in this renowned weapon-wielding fighting game, against competition that is as sharp as ever.

News, XBOX 360, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
FreeNewsXbox 360XBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , ,
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
