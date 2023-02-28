These are the free Xbox games for March 2023

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 28, 2023
XBOX One
6
0
previous article
GBA Single-Pak Link - Puyo Pop Fever
next article
JRPG Mugen Souls coming to Switch in April
Xbox Games with Gold March 2023
Contents

Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free in March 2023 for Xbox Gold/Ultimate subscribers.

Trüberbrook ($29.99): Available March 1 to 31
Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection ($39.99): Available March 1 to March 31
Lamentum ($15.99): Available March 16 to April 15

Trüberbrook
Explore the charming 1960s German village of Trüberbrook where not all is as it seems. Get trippy in this single-player Sci-Fi mystery adventure game. The world of the game is beautifully built using meticulously handmade miniature scenery. Discover reality rifts, encounter crazy scientists, and fight for true love as you step up to save the world!

Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection
Play the original World War Two RTS classic and all five previously released DLCs. Command forces from all sides in iconic battles including on the Road to Dunkirk, across the snowy landscape of Finland, the rugged deserts of Africa, or engaging in the naval battles of the Pacific. You can play single-player or multiplayer leading over one hundred different units into battle across eleven campaigns.

Lamentum
Delve deep into nightmare-fueled madness. How far would you go to save the one you love? For young aristocrat Victor Hartwell the cost to save his ailing wife might be unthinkable. Explore the mystery and encounter horrific creatures. Who will you choose to trust? How will you ever hope to survive? Spending one night in Grau Hill Mansion may be the last night you ever see.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsXBOX OneXbox Series X
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Pocket Witch (XSX) Review with stream
7.0
9
 
ServiceIT: You can do IT (PC) – Early Access Review
8.5
 
Go! Go! Pogo Girl (XSX) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
Omen of Sorrow
Monster horror fighting game Omen of Sorrow gets official release date for new platforms
 
ServiceIT You can do IT
ServiceIT: You can do IT (PC) – Early Access Review
 
Planet Cube Edge
2D pixel platformer Planet Cube: Edge now available
 
Go Go PogoGirl
Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon
 
OIP 10
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC – Kickstarter Demo Build) – Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Mugen Souls Switch

JRPG Mugen Souls coming to Switch in April

by SquallSnake on February 28, 2023
EastAsiaSoft announced the release date for anime-style JRPG Mugen Souls, coming to Nintendo Switch digitally on April 27th, 2023 in North America, Europe, Australia and Hong Kong. Physical editions will also begin shipping from online retail partner [...]
1
 
Xbox Games with Gold March 2023

These are the free Xbox games for March 2023

by SquallSnake on February 28, 2023
Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free in March 2023 for Xbox Gold/Ultimate subscribers. Trüberbrook ($29.99): Available March 1 to 31Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection ($39.99): Available March 1 to March 31Lamentum ($15.99): [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums