These are the free Xbox games for June 2021

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate members during June 2021.

The King’s Bird

In this award-winning artistic title, enjoy a seamless platform adventure with physics-based movement. Escape into a world kept secret by a tyrant and discover the truth about your freedom.

Shadows: Awakening

Take control of a demon summoned from the Shadow Realm to consume the souls of long dead heroes. With a gripping storyline and challenging gameplay, find out who is in charge… the demon or the souls that it has devoured?

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum

All the best fighters await you. With a host of original heroes and unique characters that transcend time, unleash this tag-team versus fighter with all your favorite NeoGeo warriors amassed under one roof.

Injustice: Gods Among Us

From the creators of Mortal Kombat, iconic characters from DC Comics such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more, clash together in epic battles. With a massive scale and a bold original storyline, see what happens when our greatest heroes become our greatest threat.