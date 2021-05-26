These are the free Xbox games for June 2021

Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate members during June 2021.
- The King’s Bird ($19.99): Available June 1 to 30
- Shadows: Awakening ($29.99): Available June 16 to July 15
- NeoGeo Battle Coliseum ($9.99): Available June 1 to 15
- Injustice: Gods Among Us ($19.99): Available June 16 to 30
The King’s Bird
In this award-winning artistic title, enjoy a seamless platform adventure with physics-based movement. Escape into a world kept secret by a tyrant and discover the truth about your freedom.
Shadows: Awakening
Take control of a demon summoned from the Shadow Realm to consume the souls of long dead heroes. With a gripping storyline and challenging gameplay, find out who is in charge… the demon or the souls that it has devoured?
NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
All the best fighters await you. With a host of original heroes and unique characters that transcend time, unleash this tag-team versus fighter with all your favorite NeoGeo warriors amassed under one roof.
Injustice: Gods Among Us
From the creators of Mortal Kombat, iconic characters from DC Comics such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more, clash together in epic battles. With a massive scale and a bold original storyline, see what happens when our greatest heroes become our greatest threat.