These are the free Xbox games for January 2023

by SquallSnake on December 30, 2022
XBOX One
Xbox games with gold Jan 2023
Microsoft announced the following games will be free in January 2023 for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers.

-Iris Fall ($19.99): Available January 1 to 31
-Autonauts ($19.99): Available January 16 to February 15

Iris Fall

Enter the dreamlike, stunningly designed world of puzzles and adventure. Play as young Iris who follows a mysterious black cat into a labyrinthian world of light and dark. The deeper Iris delves, the more she will realize that everything holds some kind of connection to her. Clever mechanics and challenging puzzles combined with a unique monochrome look and spectacular soundtrack all help lead to a wonderful adventure.

Autonauts

The world is yours for the building! Find uninhabited planets and transform them. Starting with the absolute basics of harvesting sticks and stones, you’ll begin your foundation. Eventually, you can move up to building workerbots, who in turn can help you build more after you hone their artificial intelligence. Teach them to fish, harvest, cook, tailor, and more. Before you know it, you can create Folk who will need your assistance to survive. This is an adorably designed sim game that is open-ended and provides tons of fun challenges for you to master. Set the world in motion through automation.

