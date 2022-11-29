These are the free Xbox games for Dec 2022

by SquallSnake on November 29, 2022
XBOX One
Xbox games with gold Dec 2022
Microsoft announced the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers in December 2022.

-Colt Canyon ($14.99): Available December 1 to 31
Bladed Fury ($19.99): Available December 16 to January 15

Colt Canyon

Hold on to your hats, partner. Let me tell you a tale ‘bout a gunslinger that’s been left for dead and his partner kidnapped. It’s time for you to head out to Colt Canyon, an unforgiving western landscape filled with hidden treasures, weapons, danger, and bloodthirsty scum. Shoot your way through and maybe blow a few things up with TNT along the way with a spaghetti western soundtrack humming in the background. Save your partner and other innocents, and if you’re lucky, you’ll have a blast doing so and won’t end up as buzzard food.

Bladed Fury

Accused of murder and exiled, Princess Ji goes on a breathtaking, action-packed journey to prove her innocence, rescue her sister, and blaze a trail of bloody vengeance. Unleash your side-scrolling skills in this classic 2D game based on Chinese mythology. Take on ancient enemies and gods using high-octane combo attacks! The art and sound design are gorgeously rendered, mixing traditional flourishes with a surreal edge.

