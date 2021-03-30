These are the free Xbox games for April 2021

Microsoft announced the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate members in April 2021.
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard ($39.99): Available April 1 to 30
- Truck Racing Championship($59.99): Available April 16 to May 15
- Dark Void ($14.99): Available April 1 to 15
- Hard Corps: Uprising ($14.99): Available April 16 to 30 (you can check out our review of Hard Corps: Uprising HERE.)
Vikings: Wolves of Midgard
Journey to the shores of Midgard, a world based on mythology with a fantasy twist. Join a notorious band of Viking warriors and take up the fight against the fearsome Jotan and the beasts of Ragnarok. Master mighty weapons including sword and shield, two-handed hammers, axes, and bows, and vanquish the fiendish creatures of Fimbulwinter which threatens to end all life.
Truck Racing Championship
Take the wheel behind giant 5-ton, 1,000 horsepower semi-trucks in a completely new racing experience. Featuring all the unique challenges of the European Truck Racing Championship, drive 45 different vehicles in 14 worldwide circuits. Consider the weight of the truck when cornering, monitor tire wear, and find the best tactics to win the race.
Dark Void
Step into the Void, a sinister parallel world full of hostile aliens and deep mystery. Dark Void showcases powerful weapons, where a combination of ground-based combat and jetpack powered dogfights bring a thrilling dynamic. Experience the seamless transition between fight and flight in this epic adventure.
Hard Corps: Uprising
Play the retro run-and-gun action title, Hard Corps: Uprising. Write your own legend in the grueling trenches of Arcade mode or upgrade and build up your soldier in Rising mode, where only the best of the best can survive and achieve ultimate victory.