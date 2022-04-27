These are the free Playstation games for May 2022

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ subscribers in May 2022.

FIFA 22 | PS5/PS4

Powered by Football, EA Sports FIFA 22 brings the game even closer to the real thing with gameplay advances across every mode. Build your dream squad in Ultimate Team, Create Your Club in Career Mode, and express yourself in style on the streets with reimagined Volta Football gameplay. Enjoy local or online competitive multiplayer matches on PS4 and PS5****, while the power of PS5 makes every match even more real with groundbreaking next-gen HyperMotion technology. With big innovation all over the pitch, it’s time to start your FIFA 22 season!

PlayStation Plus members can kickstart their brand-new Ultimate Team or bolster their existing squad with the PlayStation Plus FUT Pack for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This pack includes 11 players rated 82 or above to help build your dream squad in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, as well as an Icon Moments Loan Player Pick, allowing you to choose between some of the best ballers in history and add one of three to your squad for five games.

Tribes of Midgard | PS4/PS5

Tribes of Midgard blends survival and ARPG genres into a colorful co-op**** or solo experience set within the universe of Norse mythology. As an Einherjar, returned to life by Odin himself, you and your tribe of up to 10 players will need to defend the Seed of Yggdrasil from evil forces set on bringing about Ragnarök. Together, you will have to venture out and explore the wilderness of Midgard to gather the resources, materials, and hidden treasures essential to forging new weapons, epic armor, and fortifying your village. Your greatest threats lie hidden throughout Midgard in the form of giants and great beasts of Norse legend. Will you be able to conquer these forces, save the Seed, and escape before the onset of Fimbulwinter?

Curse of the Dead Gods | PS4

In this skill-based, single player roguelike, explore an accursed temple, a seemingly-infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps, and monsters. Your greed will lead you to death, but that is not an escape. Rise to fight again. Collect mystical Relics and an arsenal of weapons to make yourself unstoppable, but each powerful curse can be a double-edged sword, creating unique curses that influence your playstyle on every attempt. Defy the malignant deities that linger in this place. Battle through hordes of enemies in dark, cavernous passages filled with traps and secrets of all sorts – fire-spewing statues, explosives, hidden spikes, and worse.