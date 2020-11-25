These are the free Playstation games for December 2020

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Sony just announced the following Playstation games will be free for PS+ subscribers during December 2020.

All games will be available to play on Tuesday, December 1 until Monday January 4.

Worms Rumble

This is Worms like you’ve never played it before, with intense, real-time, arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat! Use a variety of fan-favorite weapons like the Bazooka and Shotgun plus all-new additions to the armoury to bring the pain to your invertebrate opponents as you climb the ranks. Customise your worm, then take part in seasonal events, daily challenges and community collaborations for additional XP and rewards, and experimental game modes in The Lab. Get ready for Deathmatch and Battle Royale where you’re only ever a Holy Hand Grenade away from death!

Just Cause 4

Jump into an action-packed open-world sandbox experience and cause chaos with a wide selection of weaponry, vehicles and gear as Rico Rodriguez skydives into the exotic climes of South America. Explore the remote South American country of Solís, 1024 square kilometres of exotic playground, from rainforest, to desert, to snowy mountain peaks, brooding with conflict, secrets and untold danger.Fight Black Hand, a tech-driven private military organisation, under terrifying environmental conditions, including treacherous tornadoes and tropical lightning storms, and use never-before-seen in-game physics to turn the extreme weather to your advantage. Strap into your wingsuit, equip your fully customizable grappling hook, and get ready to bring the thunder!

Rocket Arena

Rockets rule everything in this explosive online 3v3 shooter where you’re never out of the action.Try out a roster of fantastic heroes with distinctive rockets and abilities to rule the arena. Learn how to time your dodges, lead your targets and unearth new strategies based on your squad and try out in-game items such as the Rocket Magnet, Trip Mine and Speed Boost to change the course of combat. Earn experience to unlock Rocket Parts, Totem Parts and spectacular outfits to customize your hero’s look. Mix, match and level up powerful artefacts to give your heroes impressive new stat boosts and effects.Dive into Knockout for classic 3v3 competitive action, or practice your favourite combos against RocketBots first. Compete to score goals in Rocketball, control zones in Mega Rocket, and go for the gold in Treasure Hunt.