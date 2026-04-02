These are the free Playstation games for April 2026

Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ subscribers for April 2026.

Lords of the Fallen

Overthrow a resurrected demon god in this all-new adventure set in an interconnected world five times larger than the original game. In Lords of the Fallen, you play as one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, who must journey through the realms of the living and the dead to disrupt the reign of Adyr, a cruel tyrant who has ushered in a new age of devastation for humanity. Along the way, you’ll endure colossal boss battles and get to grips with a fast and challenging combat system. With nine character classes and hundreds of weapons to choose from, you’ll customize your hero and develop your own play style as you set out to defy the gods.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Play the original three Tomb Raider adventures: for the first time ever, play the complete experience with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms in this definitive collection. Experience the classics boasting upgraded graphics, with the option to switch to the original polygon look at any time. The collection includes a new Challenge Mode: replay levels with customized modifiers and complete achievements to unlock 10 New Outfits that enhance Lara’s abilities.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Galaxia, a new system allowing players to relive the past, has been added to ALfheim Online; however, Galaxia spins out of control causing players from all over time and space to be displaced! To set the timeline back on track, Kirito must work with fallen friends…and foes. True to the Sword Art Online series, join a raid party and prepare for a fight with high difficulty bosses together! How you prepare for the fight is the key to victory. Each with their own specific role on the battlefield, 21 SAO characters from various arcs are gathered to fight. Team up with a total of 20 players from around the world in one of five parties comprised of 4 players each for multiplayer co-op action!