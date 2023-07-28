These are the free (and final) Xbox Games with Gold for August 2023

Microsoft announced the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold and Ultimate subscribers during August 2023.
Starting in September 2023, Games with Gold will be going away and will be replaced with GamePass Core where subscribers will have access to a couple dozen GamePass titles.
BLUE FIRE – August 1-31, a 3D platformer.
INERTIAL DRIFT – August 1-31, a 90s retro future arcade racer with twin stick mechanics.
