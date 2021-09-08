The Riftbreaker getting October release date for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X – trailer here

338 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

EXOR Studios announced that The Riftbreaker will launch on October 14th, 2021. The game will release simultaneously on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $29.99.

Thanks to EXOR Studios’ partnership with Maximum Games, players around the world will also be able to own The Riftbreaker™ on a physical disc on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on Day One for Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and Cloud.

The Riftbreaker™ is running on EXOR Studios’ proprietary Schmetterling 2.0 engine which allows the game to take advantage of advanced raytracing techniques on both PC and consoles. Thanks to the use of AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of the game are confirmed to be running at 4K resolution with raytracing effects enabled at up to 60 FPS. The Xbox Series S version of the game is confirmed to run at 4K resolution at up to 60 FPS without raytracing effects enabled.

The console versions of The Riftbreaker feature full mouse and keyboard support as well as enhanced gameplay through in-depth implementations of Impulse and Adaptive triggers as well as Haptic Feedback. Players will be able to feel the kickback from their weapons directly on their controller triggers and sense environmental effects like rain or radiation through haptic feedback.

As Captain Ashley S. Nowak, “the Riftbreaker,” you enter a one-way portal to Galatea 37, a distant planet at the far reaches of the Milky Way. Your purpose is to build and develop a base that will allow travel to and from Earth for further colonization. Ashley’s Mecha-Suit, which she calls “Mr. Riggs,” can withstand the harshest environmental conditions and has a full range of equipment for base construction, resource extraction, specimen gathering, and of course – combat. It is also capable of traveling through rifts that connect space across vast distances.

CAMPAIGN – take on an epic journey across all the different biomes of Galatea 37. You will establish multiple persistent bases across the globe that will fuel your economy. Research alien substances and lifeforms, as well as fight hordes of alien creatures, clearly not happy with your interference in the natural order of the planet. The campaign spans multiple hours and offers a remarkable degree of freedom in a super detailed, procedurally generated world. You can decide on the order of your priorities and what technologies you want to use. You’re the only human there, after all.

SURVIVAL – your mission is to survive a set amount of time, fighting off increasingly difficult waves of enemy creatures. Each mission in the game is randomized, offering nearly endless replayability.

SANDBOX – if intense fight for survival is not your thing either, then try out the Sandbox mode, where we give you control over the entire game – including resources, enemy spawns, and weather conditions.

BASE BUILDING – Your task is to construct a two-way rift connected to Earth. This will be a very complex undertaking requiring enormous amounts of energy. Simple solar collectors and a few tons of steel will not be enough. You will need to build up an intricate chain of mines, refineries, power plants, and research facilities to complete this mission.

EXPLORATION – Galatea 37 is an unknown planet in the Sycorax belt of the Milky Way galaxy. Remote surveys have detected that it is inhabitable and perfect for colonization. The planet is full of rare minerals and substances that can be found scattered across the globe. Various biomes will surprise you with unknown fauna and flora, as well as harsh weather conditions. Construct local outposts in resource-rich locations to transport the required resources using rift technology.

DEFENSE – Your presence on this planet will not go unnoticed! As you build up your industry and disrupt the natural order, the planet will start to see you as a threat. Build up your defenses. Construct walls, barriers, and defense towers as the attacks get stronger with every passing day. You will face thousands of hostile creatures trying to eliminate your presence.

HACK, SLASH, SHOOT – Mr. Riggs can be equipped with powerful weapons and abilities that will allow you to take on the largest of beasts. You will need to be ready to face lots of hostile alien creatures as you explore the planet.

GATHER SAMPLES AND STRANGE ARTIFACTS – Felled beasts will drop valuable research specimens as well as rare resources. Use everything you can gather to research and craft new technologies, buildings, weapons, and equipment. You can also scout the terrain using your sensors and dig for treasure buried underground.

RESEARCH – Use your gathered samples to research new technologies that will help you build up your base, improve your defenses, develop new blueprints for your Mecha-Suit, or improve existing technologies.

The Riftbreaker is scheduled to launch on October 14, 2021. The game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be released at a later date.