The 100 Greatest Console Video Games: 1988-1998 book now on Kickstarter

Sequel to 100 Greatest Console Video Games: 1977–1987, author Brett Weiss has opened a Kick Starter for The 100 Greatest Console Video Games: 1988-1998 book.
Brett also wrote the SNES and NES Omnibus books.
Here are some details of this upcoming Top 100 book:
-Spotlights the greatest games for PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo, Nintendo NES, Sega Genesis, Sega Saturn, and other awesome consoles
-272-page hardcover book
-Hundreds of full-color photos
-Box art, screenshots, vintage magazine ads
-Production histories
-Reviews, author anecdotes
-Gameplay details
-And much more!
-By Brett Weiss, author of more than a dozen books
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Retro shooter Spacewing War launching soon
Invaders from the Planet Mavros have descended on Earth to claim it as their new home, and it’s up to you to stop them! Spacewing War is a side-scrolling shoot’em up inspired by handheld genre classics. Presented in 4-tone pixel art style, this [...]
Survival crafting game Mr. Prepper out now on Switch
Mr. Prepper, a survival game with elements of crafting and adventure, makes its debut on Nintendo Switch. The title stands out thanks to a unique shelter building system, meant to withstand the effects of a nuclear apocalypse. The game has been already [...]
These are the free Playstation games for June 2022
Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ subscribers from June 7th through July 4th. God of War | PS4Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a [...]
Comments