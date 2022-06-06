The 100 Greatest Console Video Games: 1988-1998 book now on Kickstarter

by SquallSnake on June 6, 2022
100 Greatest Console Video Games 1988–1998 Hardcover Book
Sequel to 100 Greatest Console Video Games: 1977–1987, author Brett Weiss has opened a Kick Starter for The 100 Greatest Console Video Games: 1988-1998 book.

Brett also wrote the SNES and NES Omnibus books.

Here are some details of this upcoming Top 100 book:

-Spotlights the greatest games for PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo, Nintendo NES, Sega Genesis, Sega Saturn, and other awesome consoles
-272-page hardcover book
-Hundreds of full-color photos
-Box art, screenshots, vintage magazine ads
-Production histories
-Reviews, author anecdotes
-Gameplay details
-And much more!
-By Brett Weiss, author of more than a dozen books

News, Novel
