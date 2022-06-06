The 100 Greatest Console Video Games: 1988-1998 book now on Kickstarter

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Sequel to 100 Greatest Console Video Games: 1977–1987, author Brett Weiss has opened a Kick Starter for The 100 Greatest Console Video Games: 1988-1998 book.

Brett also wrote the SNES and NES Omnibus books.

Here are some details of this upcoming Top 100 book:

-Spotlights the greatest games for PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo, Nintendo NES, Sega Genesis, Sega Saturn, and other awesome consoles

-272-page hardcover book

-Hundreds of full-color photos

-Box art, screenshots, vintage magazine ads

-Production histories

-Reviews, author anecdotes

-Gameplay details

-And much more!

-By Brett Weiss, author of more than a dozen books