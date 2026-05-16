Tavern Talk Gets Its First Physical Release

Germany Strictly Limited, in partnership with Gentle Troll Entertainment, announced the very first physical Nintendo Switch release of Tavern Talk Complete Edition, the definitive version of the beloved cozy fantasy visual novel.

Since its original reveal, Tavern Talk has captured the hearts of cozy game and TTRPG fans worldwide with its unique blend of fantasy storytelling, drink mixing, and tabletop-inspired humor. The game celebrated an incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign and quickly established itself as one of the standout indie cozy titles of recent years. Alongside strong community support and critical praise, the title also received multiple industry recognitions, nominations, and public funding support, further highlighting its impact within the indie games scene.

Now, with Tavern Talk Complete Edition, fans and collectors can finally experience the complete adventure physically on Nintendo Switch, including all released updates and DLC content directly on the cartridge.

Physical pre-orders are now available are now available from Strictly Limited and come in three editions:

Limited Edition — €39.99

Deluxe Edition — €69.99

No Game Edition — €39.99

The release is available exclusively through a limited-time pre-order that lasts until July 14, 2026. The No Game Edition includes all collectible items from the Deluxe Edition without the Nintendo Switch game for those who have already purchased the game digitally.

Inspired by table-top RPGs, Tavern Talk Complete Edition combines heartfelt storytelling, magical drink mixing, and tabletop role-playing humor in a warm and welcoming fantasy world.

Players step into the role of a tavern owner, the beloved NPC archetype from classic RPGs, serving magical drinks to adventurers, gathering rumors, assigning quests, and uncovering an ancient evil threatening the land.

Included Additional Content

Tavern Talk Complete Edition includes the main game with both the Pirate Palooza and Tempest Tantrum DLC directly on the cartridge:

Tempest Tantrum Story DLC featuring a brand-new post-game storyline, new characters, recipes, quests, and multiple endings

Pirate Palooza Costume Pack featuring pirate-themed outfits for Melli and Zephir

Deluxe Edition Contents:

The Deluxe Edition includes:

Nintendo Switch Game + Printed Manual

Deluxe Edition Box (serialized)

Lore book – approximately 88 pages of worldbuilding details

Original Soundtrack

Dice Scroll – approximately 25.5 x 5 x 5 cm

Sticker Sheet

A3 Poster