Sword of the Necromancer opening trailer here

by SquallSnake on November 5, 2020
PC
12
0
previous article
Grood (Xbox One) Review
next article
Pure Pool coming to Switch soon
Contents

Grimorio of Games and JanduSoft S.L. unleashed the anime-inspired Opening Cinematic Trailer for their monster summoning action roguelike Sword of the Necromancer. Made by Sunshine Animation Studio, the trailer showcases a glimpse of the story, enemies, and tone of the adventure, in advance of its December 2020 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (and later on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). 

To accompany the opening, the studio has released a Sword of the Necromancer prologue on Steam. This version contains the first levels of the game, allowing players to come to grips with the game’s story and central mechanics. Along the way you’ll face the game’s first boss and learn the ins and outs of necromancy as you forge a little army of undead.

Sword of the Necromancer is a dungeon-crawler action-RPG with roguelike elements where you can revive your defeated enemies to make them fight alongside you. Turn your foes into allies using the forbidden powers of the Sword of the Necromancer and help the rogue Tama reach the dungeon’s depths in order to gain enough power to bring her beloved priestess Koko back from the dead. Gather a small army of monsters, equip yourself with weapons and relics, and level up to take on the guardians that stand between you and your goal.

Each try gets you closer to the Necromancer. Upon death you’ll lose all your equipped weapons and monsters, but you will retain part of the level you achieved in your run. As you delve further into the dungeon you’ll uncover more of Tama and Koko’s past. Don’t want to go it alone? Then use the Flask of Homunculus to create a copy of yourself and play with a friend in local co-op! Additionally, there are IR codes that can be scanned to make the game easier. Or harder. The choice is yours!

Sword of the Necromancer is inspired by Rogue-like games like Enter the Gungeon, 2D Zelda games like A Link to the Past and features monster-catching mechanics inspired in Azure Dreams,“ say the developers. “The aim was to create a fluid battle system, with head-to-head combat as its main focus, while leaning on monster summons for special actions and attacks. It all works together to create a harrowing battle experience. We look forward to you trying it for yourself in this prologue demo!”

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPCPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Grood (Xbox One) Review
5.0
4
 
Terror Squid (Switch) Review
5.0
 
Neighbours back From Hell (Xbox One) Review
5.5
Platforms
 
First look at Die After Sunset
 
Sword of the Necromancer opening trailer here
 
Family friendly Gigantosaurus: The Game trailer here
 
Far Cry 6 Preview
 
Spinch (PC) Review with Stream
View All
Latest News
      
 

Resident Evil homage Outbreak: The Night Chronicles now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on November 5, 2020
Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles is now available on the Nintendo Game Store for only $11.04. The game pays homage to the classic Resident Evil trilogy while adding a smidge of Silent Hill to the mix. The result is a unique single-player experience [...]
8
 

First look at Die After Sunset

by SquallSnake on November 5, 2020
PlayStark and Badland Publishing join forces for launching Die After Sunset, a roguelike third-person shooter where light and darkness take on special relevance Cartoon aesthetics, power-ups, gigantic final bosses and a plethora of playable characters [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums