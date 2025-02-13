Survival horror game Flesh Made Fear targeting 2025 release window

Assemble Entertainment is excited to announce the acquisition of a new and blood-laced survival horror experience Flesh Made Fear for PC Steam, releasing Q4 2025. A masterful and accomplished setting where flesh-seeking infected roam the streets looking for their prey, where the quest for the living and the dead plunges to new depths!! All set in a haunted world where twisted experiments and occultist nightmares bring a new dimension to the genre, that will have fans wanting more.

Flesh Made Fear is the terrifying brainchild of Michael Cosio, a California-based developer with an unrelenting passion for horror movies and games. Renowned for crafting immersive indie horror experiences, Michael is the creative force behind titles such as Terror at Oakheart, Suffer the Night, Weeping Falls Massacre, and Meat Saw—all available on Steam.

Descend into the madness of Flesh Made Fear

Flesh Made Fear is a blood-soaked love letter to the PSX-era of survival horror. It revives the genre’s intricate puzzles, pulse-pounding combat, and suffocating dread. But this isn’t just a nostalgic tribute—modern controls sharpen the experience, immersive cinematics pull you deeper into the nightmare, and a relentlessly gripping story will keep you teetering on the edge until the bitter end.

You step into the boots of a Reaper Intervention Platoon (R.I.P.) operative—a member of a covert task force sent to stop the infamous Victor “The Dripper” Ripper. Once a brilliant CIA agent, now a deranged architect of horror, Ripper has transformed a forgotten town into a grotesque slaughterhouse, where mind-warped infected and nightmarish creations lurk in the shadows. Your mission is clear: hunt Ripper, unravel his darkest secrets, and survive his mansion-turned-laboratory of terror. But in a world where reality itself is twisted, the real question is—can you trust what you see?

Choose Your Weapon: Two Playable Characters

Players can choose between two characters to take on the infected hoards. Each character’s unique stats and story arcs add re-playability. Jack is a resourceful survivor, balancing determination and ingenuity as he battles through a nightmarish world of terror. His companion Natalie cuts through the chaos with wit, determination and unrivalled stamina. Together they face an array of grotesque creatures born of Ripper’s experiments.

Equip yourself with weapons ranging from pistols to flamethrowers, all with limited ammo to test your skills and resourcefulness.

And the Creatures…

In Flesh Made Fear, the deranged surgeon Victor “The Dripper” Ripper has unleashed a waking nightmare upon the town. His grotesque experiments—an unholy fusion of psychoactive torment and occult rituals—have transformed the townspeople into monstrous, mindless slaves. Neither fully alive nor truly dead, these wretched puppets lurk in the shadows, their warped bodies twitching with unnatural hunger. Their hollow eyes see nothing, yet they hunt with relentless intent. Every encounter is a descent into madness, every corner a battleground for survival. Can you endure the horrors that await, or will you become another twisted creation of The Dripper?

Gameplay Features

Modern Innovations Breathe New Life into Classic Survival Horror