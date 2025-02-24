Stunt Flyer (Switch) Review

Originally released on Wii in 2011 in PAL regions, Stunt Flyer has been ported to Switch via Ultimate Games. This budget release is bound to fly under the radar as a hidden gem.

While there are definitely gameplay elements, it might be better to think of Stunt Flyer more of a digital toy. Taking control of an airplane pilot that looks like something out of Bob The Builder, the player is free to fly around islands, triggering optional missions and objectives along the way. For example, if you see something glowing in the distance, you should probably go there. If you spot a floating ring, try flying through it. Suspicious landmarks, like tunnels and waterfalls, should probably be explored. Each open landscape is filled with these objective points and completing them rewards the player with more content to unlock, play, and explore.

Since there really isn’t a way to lose, the experience remains super casual and easy going. In fact, this experience is so pleasant, it is the perfect stress-free game to play after a hard day or something to enjoy with your child. The control scheme is also very responsive and arcadey, meaning, it is easy to turn, do loop-de-loops, and control speed. Honestly, if the controls were not as tightly responsive as they are, this game could cause frustration in an otherwise stress-free environment. Just be aware, these are strictly flight controls. Meaning, up is down and down is up. I personally only play with these inverted controls so I have zero complaints but without an option to toggle in the menu, some might need time to adjust.

There are also tons of optional achievements to perform like swooping low near the water or performing X amount of a certain action like barrel rolling. These optional requests just give the player even more incentive to play to whatever play style is desired. If you want to just fly around, go ahead. Want to try and knock out all the mission objectives as fast as possible, no one is stopping you.

While I never played the Wii original, this Switch version remains pleasant throughout including the visuals. The draw distance is appealing, the simple presentation is loaded with charm, and the wealth of unlockables provides plenty of incentive to fly around to just see what’s out there. And if this wasn’t endearing enough, the entire game can be played via split screen multiplayer, making this the perfect game to play with your girlfriend or youngster.

It is easy to dismiss Stunt Flyer because of the simple banner art but make no mistake. This is an adorable, easy-going game that is so gosh darn wholesome you’ll want to call your grandma. Ultimate Games says it is planning on releasing this on Xbox and Playstation in 2025 too.

Not As Good As: Pilot Wings Resort

Also Play: Wii Sports Resort

Don’t Forget About: Sky Crawlers

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.