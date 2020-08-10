Steam Tactics (Xbox One) Review

by squallsnake on August 10, 2020
XBOX One
4
0
previous article
2 more NeoGeo Pocket Color titles now available on Switch
Contents
Item Reviewed

Steam Tactics (Xbox One) Review

Author
Positives

Easy to pick up and play
Constant leveling system makes for quality gameplay loop

Negatives

Can be a bit grindy at times
Small text can be difficult to read and menu screen is cluttered with information

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.5
Bottom Line

A tactical RPG for any skill level and can be played in very short bursts.

7.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A tactical RPG for any skill level, Steam Tactics simplifies gameplay with speedy battles and an ever increasing leveling system. As a $10 digital download, there is enough here to please longtime fans of the genre but welcome tactical newcomers.

There are some obvious callbacks to the Star Fox series as the main anthropomorphic dog character looks like Fox McCloud and there is a right hand man frog character that is basically Slippy Toad. While the animal characters and plot act as a glue linking each battle, the star of the show are the grid based combat scenarios. 

Like any TRPG, the player taps a unit, can move to any tile within range, and then execute an attack. The difference here is that most battles only take about 1 minute to complete as there are only a few units to manage, with each falling after an attack or two. Eventually battles grow a bit in size towards the end of the campaign but the focus is always on quick gameplay.  It is also up to the player to equip each air craft with specific weaponry that can only attack in specific directions. For example, one gun might shoot two tiles ahead in all four cardinal directions but another might only shoot at angles or directly in front of the craft. Due to the weapon system, battles are essentially Chess matches mixed with Rock/Paper/Scissors weaknesses. Other than the occasional asteroid in the way, terrain isn’t much of a concern either.

Each battle earns experience points that are used to buy new weapons and level up. These constant unlocks and upgrades make the gameplay loop addicting. There will be times the player will run into a higher difficult spike, simply being out leveled by the opponent, but then older stages can be replayed to grind for XP.  Since most battles are over before you know it, grinding is almost painless. There is also a benefit in replaying old stages as new difficulties are unlocked. Each new tier also yields new rewards which are used to level up and upgrade even further.

This is another Sometimes You title through and through. If you are unfamiliar with their library, there is a cohesion between all their titles – they are designed to be played in very short bursts but often provide deep but simplified systems to keep players engaged. Steam Tactics might not visually look like other titles they released but it definitely plays like one and this is a good element to note.  

Also Try: Fire Emblem Heroes (Mobile)  

Don’t Forget About: Star Fox Command (DS)

Wait For It: Space War Arena (Switch eShop)

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedReviewSometimes YouXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Steam Tactics (Xbox One) Review
7.5
4
 
Hamster Bob (Switch) Review
5.0
 
They Breathe (Switch) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Infernal Radiation exorcises PC August 10th
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Forager (PC)
 
Burning Knight (PC) Review with stream
 
Hellbound is basically a new classic Doom on PC – trailer here
 
Arcade shooter Bartlow’s Dread Machine now available on Steam Early Access, soon on Xbox One
View All
Latest News
      
 

2 more NeoGeo Pocket Color titles now available on Switch

by squallsnake on August 9, 2020
KING OF FIGHTERS R-2 and SAMURAI SHODOWN! 2 have come to the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION! SNK launched the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR, a literal pocket-sized handheld gaming system back in 1999. Many games were made for it, and finally, some of those amazing [...]
18
 

Xbox multiplayer unlocked for all this weekend

by squallsnake on August 7, 2020
Microsoft announced they are unlocking features of Xbox Live Gold for all Xbox One consoles this weekend only. Their statement is listed below: “Multiplayer will be unlocked on all Xbox One consoles for everybody, so you can play with all your [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums