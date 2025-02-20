Star Wars Episode I: Racer (GBC, 1999) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer on Gameboy Color features a 2-player link cable vs mode. Unfortunately, the 1-v-1 racing gameplay is rather uneventful especially without any type of power-up/upgrade system.
