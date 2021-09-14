SpiderHeck features dueling spiders with lightsabers – trailer here

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

SpiderHeck is a chaotic couch co-op brawler where spiders dance to the death in the grip of chaotic battles using laser swords, grenades and even rocket launchers to defeat their foes.

Challenge yourself by fighting wave after wave of vicious wasps in endless hours of single-player fun, or let the mayhem begin in a dazzling fight against your friends taking on the wasps in PVE; stab, sling, and scramble your way to victory in this spider showdown. A Steam Playtest is available now for players to access via Steam.