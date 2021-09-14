SpiderHeck features dueling spiders with lightsabers – trailer here

SpiderHeck is a chaotic couch co-op brawler where spiders dance to the death in the grip of chaotic battles using laser swords, grenades and even rocket launchers to defeat their foes.
Challenge yourself by fighting wave after wave of vicious wasps in endless hours of single-player fun, or let the mayhem begin in a dazzling fight against your friends taking on the wasps in PVE; stab, sling, and scramble your way to victory in this spider showdown. A Steam Playtest is available now for players to access via Steam.
- Single or Multiplayer PVE – Take on the wasps in single-player or local multiplayer chaos for up to 4 players.
- Local Multiplayer PVP – Duel to the death against your friends to see who will become champion of the SpiderHeck arena.
- Easy to Pick Up – Simple, intuitive controls that will have you swinging around like the spider swordmaster you are destined to be in no time.
- Hilarious physics-based combat – Watch in delight as your friends pull off the ultimate parkour feat, before catapulting themselves face-first into the lava.
- Incredible acrobatics – Spiders react dynamically to the carnage, resulting in a range of badass and hilariously clumsy moments.
