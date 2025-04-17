Snow Bros. 2 Special (Switch) 60-second video review

Featured Reviews Switch
0 37 Views
Snow Bros 2 Special

Originally released in 1994 exclusively to arcade, Snow Bros. 2 is now available on Switch and PC as Snow Bros. 2 Special. The “Special” part of the name means it also includes a newly created Modern mode with numerous unlockable characters, extended boss fights, and online leaderboards.

The $30 asking price is a bit much considering there isn’t much replay value or depth. However, it can offer a blast of 30 minutes of fun if you can sit with a few co-op partners.

SCORE

OUR SCORE - 5.5

5.5

RATING

It is really cool Snow Bros.'s forgotten sequel has received new life on modern consoles, and it is a fun 4p co-op party game, but the $30 asking price for a 30-minute arcade experience might be a bit much for most.

User Rating: Be the first one !

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Hot Rod Mayhem

Racing title Hot Rod Mayhem now available on console

Apr 16, 2025 56 Views
Starlight Legacy

Retro JRPG Starlight Legacy coming to consoles in May 2025

Apr 16, 2025 70 Views
Mortisomem

Mortisomem (XSX) Review

Apr 16, 2025 74 Views
Skies Above

Skies Above (Switch) Review

Apr 15, 2025 129 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums