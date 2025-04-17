Snow Bros. 2 Special (Switch) 60-second video review

Originally released in 1994 exclusively to arcade, Snow Bros. 2 is now available on Switch and PC as Snow Bros. 2 Special. The “Special” part of the name means it also includes a newly created Modern mode with numerous unlockable characters, extended boss fights, and online leaderboards.
The $30 asking price is a bit much considering there isn’t much replay value or depth. However, it can offer a blast of 30 minutes of fun if you can sit with a few co-op partners.
SCORE
OUR SCORE - 5.5
5.5
RATING
It is really cool Snow Bros.'s forgotten sequel has received new life on modern consoles, and it is a fun 4p co-op party game, but the $30 asking price for a 30-minute arcade experience might be a bit much for most.
