Smash Zombies (PS5) Review

Smash Zombies is another budget title published by Elantri Games. Other than the easy Platinum, there is no reason to play this boring one-button game.

Like a vertical shooter, a car automatically drives upwards at a 45-degree angle. Pressing a button pivots the car’s direction to the opposite angle and the goal is to run over zombies that randomly appear, scoring points along the way. On occasion, a zombie will sport a number above its head. Smashing these numbered zombies unlocks Trophies until the Platinum is earned which only takes about sixty seconds.

Similar to Elantri’s other PSN releases, presentation values are so low they are comical. Other than the bad, short looping public domain soundtrack, the number that is listed above the zombies are reversed. There are no options, no replay value, no tutorial, and the limited visuals repeat.

The sole reason anyone would play this is to unlock the Platinum without effort, at a low cost.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

