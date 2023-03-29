Slay the Spire inspired Pirates Outlaws launch on consoles

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Independent publisher BlitWorks Games announced that Pirates Outlaws is out tomorrow on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a price of 16.99 USD/EUR. Developed by Fabled Studio, Pirates Outlaws is a roguelike card battler acclaimed by critics and players in which the player navigates dangerous seas in order to defeat every outlaw and their masters in tense combats. The game offers plenty of content and unlockables, diverse game modes and a beautiful papercraft artstyle. Your expedition will be full of ambushes and challenges, so get ready, build your card deck and plan deadly combos to become the most reputed pirate!

Pirates Outlaws offers 3 game modes and 16 heroes with unique abilities and pre-made decks. There are more than 500 cards and 160 relics to collect! Play your cards and manage your ammo to deliver the best combo. Defeat 150 outlaws and more than 50 unique bosses in a turn-based combat system.

-3 Game Modes with unique rules

Start a roguelike expedition in NAVIGATE, face the most powerful foes in the ARENA or test your strength and knowledge over a drink in the TAVERN BRAWL.

-16 Heroes

Each Pirate has unique abilities and mechanics! Read the future with the Fortune Teller, command a beast with the Bear Tamer or go full berserker with the Chicken.

-More than 700 Cards and 200 Relics

Level up your game with new cards that you will unlock as you progress through the different maps.

-150+ Outlaws and 60+ unique bosses

Build better decks with deadly combos and prepare yourself to face the toughest challenges.

-Tons of unlockables

Start your next run as a steampunk legend or find the spookiest look with unlockable skins!

-All updates included

Maelstrom, Lost in Jungle, Great Bazaar, Lost Islands, Northern Lands, Eastern Seas, Port Elysia, and more!

In Navigate mode you manage your expedition across varied horizons to discover and battle pirates and outlaws that stand on your path. You can unlock up to seven maps and chapters with their own difficulty and secrets. Once your repute reaches 9999, a Hard Mode will auto-unlock where you’ll find harsher environments and stronger enemies. Each chapter also has a unique challenge in Hard Mode.

In the dust of the Arena, you will face a powerful Champion every ten battles. To reach the top, you must choose among the cards and relics from all seven chapters. A place for all pirates in need of a challenge.

Test your strength and knowledge over a drink at the Tavern Brawl. Choose pre-made packages before each battle and defeat waves of outlaws. After two battles, you’ll have to defeat the imposing Tavern Keeper.