Sissa’s Path is an upcoming sokobon game coming soon to consoles

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Get to know the curious hobby of a kitten named Sissa! She’s a very organized feline, and when she plays with her balls of wool, each needs to be pushed across the floor to the correct spot. Presented in cute and colorful 3D style, Sissa’s Path is a pushing puzzle game where you play as Sissa and move her toys around tiled floors.

Once all the balls of wool rest on the white circular tiles, the stage is cleared, and another increasingly complex hand-crafted puzzle awaits to challenge Sissa’s toy-nudging skills. Can you help her organize her toys?