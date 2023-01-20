Sissa’s Path is an upcoming sokobon game coming soon to consoles

Get to know the curious hobby of a kitten named Sissa! She’s a very organized feline, and when she plays with her balls of wool, each needs to be pushed across the floor to the correct spot. Presented in cute and colorful 3D style, Sissa’s Path is a pushing puzzle game where you play as Sissa and move her toys around tiled floors.
Once all the balls of wool rest on the white circular tiles, the stage is cleared, and another increasingly complex hand-crafted puzzle awaits to challenge Sissa’s toy-nudging skills. Can you help her organize her toys?
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Release date: January 25, 2023
- Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
- Enjoy a relaxing “pushing puzzle” experience!
- Push balls of yarn onto target tiles to clear each brainteasing stage.
- Navigate tricky maze-like levels in 3D isometric style!
- Tackle progressively more difficult challenges and larger stages.
- Retry as many times as it takes to find a solution!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
2D shooter DRAINUS coming to Switch in early February
PLAYISM and WSS Playground are proud to announce that DRAINUS, the latest 2D side-scrolling shooter developed by Team Ladybug coming to the Nintendo Switch on February 2nd, 2023, is now on the Nintendo eShop. DRAINUS is the first original IP created by [...]
FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update
PLAYISM announced that Bright Memory: Infinite, FYQD-Studio’s action FPS available on PC (Steam, GOG), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation5, and Nintendo Switch, has received a major update that introduces the all-new Perspective-assist mode. To commemorate this [...]
Sword of the Vagrant getting physical PS4/Switch release
Red Art Games is proud to announce the upcoming Western physical release of Sword of the Vagrant on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Sword of the Vagrant is a Japanese 2D Action RPG developed by O.T.K Games and DICO and published digitally by Rainy [...]
Comments