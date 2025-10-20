Side scrolling shooter Schildmaid MX coming to consoles in November 2025

EastAsiaSoft announced that side-scrolling shoot’em up Schildmaid MX will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and the Microsoft Store for Windows on November 26th. Physical editions for Nintendo Switch are available to pre-order with online retail partner Playasia and are expected to ship at the same time as digital launch.

Schildmaid MX is a retro shmup inspired by genre classics, combining nostalgic pixel art presentation with innovative shield mechanics that put an intense new spin on the bullet hell action.

Schildmaid MX is originally developed by HitP Studio in close cooperation with Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$19.99/€19.99 plus for a limited time, a 10% launch discount will be available on select platforms. The game supports multiple languages including English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch and Brazilian Portuguese. Only 1000 physical Limited Editions will be produced for Nintendo Switch and include the game card, soundtrack CD, Joy-Con sticker set and numbered certificate in a collector’s box. Standard copies are also available for pre-order.

Outnumbered and outgunned in deep space? No problem! Turn your enemies’ attacks into pure bullet heaven with your advanced Schildmaid technology and start collecting dangerous projectiles to power up your ship and score big! But when your shield runs out and danger time kicks in, you’d better switch up your strategy fast!

Schildmaid MX is a fresh and frenetic side-scrolling 2D shoot ’em up in which you pick 1 of 3 ferocious fighter spacecraft to wreak havoc on the invasion fleet that threatens your planet. Embark on multiple attack runs and strike fear into the hearts of your enemy. The best pilots are immortalized on the online leaderboards!

Key Features:

Blast off for intense side-scrolling shoot’em up action!

Utilize specialized shield tech to absorb enemy attacks and charge your weapons.

Choose from 3 unique ships to match your preferred play style!

Master risk-vs-reward gameplay mechanics with quick-thinking strategy.

Test your skills against online leaderboards!