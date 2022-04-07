Side-scrolling roguelite ARPG Source of Madness coming to consoles in May 2022

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Thunderful & Carry Castle have revealed that Source of Madness, their side-scrolling roguelite action-RPG, is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on May 11th, alongside the full launch of the Steam version, after its successful run in Early Access. With ever-changing landscapes to explore and new monstrosities to face on every run, this Lovecraftian odyssey offers a truly unique spin on the genre. Upon the 1.0 launch, Source of Madness will increase in price to $19.99 / €19.99 / £16.99 on Steam and the launch price on console will be the same. Any Steam players wanting to secure Source of Madness at its current Early Access price can still purchase the game before May 11th.

Source of Madness puts players in the role of an acolyte in an alternate reality controlled by cosmic entities. These worlds warp and distort each day, leaving the Loam Lands unpredictably terraformed and inhabited by grotesque beings of celestial origins. To get to the source of this unknowable evil, your voyage will take you across nine biomes, from the depths of Dungeon of Forgotten Knowledge, the eerie landscape of the Forest of Lies, to the grand non-euclidean citadel R’Lyeh, all the way up to celestial bodies on the rims of the universe.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Source of Madness runs with up to 4K resolution at 60fps, keeping the action fluid and responsive. On PS4 and Xbox One, players can enjoy a native 1080p resolution at 60fps. On Nintendo Switch, Source of Madness runs at 1080p docked and 720p in handheld/tabletop mode, targeting 60fps.



Each playthrough will feature not only unpredictable terrain, but up to billions of permutations of procedurally-generated beasts born of a neural network that concocts creatures from a seemingly endless abyss. These physics-rigged monstrosities climb and stretch in billions of different ways as they’re brought to life by a powerful machine-learning AI that will do anything to make your life a living hell!



Face off against these abominations using a wide variety of spells. Choose between five classes, upgrade your skills, and unlock all manner of magic abilities as you collect equipment and items left behind by those who came before you. Build your arsenal as you go by infusing the blood of your enemies into magical altars to unlock new spells. But beware: every time you perish the world will be reborn and all your equipment will be lost.



“With Source of Madness we wanted to make a roguelite that does more than simply rearrange level layouts and enemy combinations, but rather creates all new unholy beasts to face off against in each playthrough,” said Per Fornander, CEO at Carry Castle. “We knew we were opening Pandora’s box by unleashing so many permutations of machine learning AI monstrosities, but thanks to our audience of Early Access players, we were able to ensure that this multi platform launch is as polished as can be.”