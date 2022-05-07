Shooter Remote Life set for late May release

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games is delighted to be working with developer Next Game Level on the distinguished Shoot-em-up Remote Life that is due to be released on May 27th 2022. Releasing on all console platforms, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch priced at a remarkable $18.99 / €17.99 / £14.99.
Remote Life shows off the amazing expertise and talent of a one man developer whose creation gives a salute to some of the amazing shooters on the scene. By adding his own touch of magic, with its beautifully rendered 3D backdrops, superbly created enemies, eye catching and jaw dropping bosses, this retro inspired shooter leaves an indelible impression.
SquallSnake
