Shmup Steel Empire – Chronicles coming soon

April 8, 2023
Steel Empire Chronciles
Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with Mebius and Starfish are delighted to announce the pre-order start for exclusive and highly limited boxed editions of Steel Empire – Chronicles. This exciting collection of Steel Empire releases with a big extra, OVER HORIZON, and will launch in Spring 2023 and eager collectors can already pre-order their exclusive Limited Edition, starting on Sunday the 9th of April!

These editions will only be available at Strictly Limited Games and will be the only physical version of the game.

About Steel Empire
The Motorhead Empire reigns over most of the world with an iron fist, but there is still freedom to be found in the Republic of Silverhead. What follows is your typical (and very likeable) shoot ’em up narrative of the free world sending a sole pilot to save the day and bring peace and harmony to all.

The story itself is displayed through what is most easily described as an old sepia-toned film newsreel. The narrative is filled with made-up historical references that’ll help to set the mood. Of course, just as you’ve come to expect of Strictly Limited Games, we’ll add to this through the presentation of the physical releases.

About Over Horizon

Released in 1991 for the Famicom/NES, this shoot ‘em up was created by the same developers as Steel Empire. Experience a hidden gem of gaming history that was originally only released in Japan and Germany and enjoy the atmospheric and colorful presentation!

Features:

  • Three games of Steel Empire in one package. (Remake 2018) , (Game Boy Advance 2005), (Sega Mega Drive 1992).
  • Over Horizon (1991)
    An old school shooting classic!
  • Limited Editions:
  • Steel Empire Chronicles, powered by Strictly Limited Games. The Limited Editions for Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation® 4 (PS4) can only be found on the Strictly Limited Games store!
  • The Limited Edition is limited to 3,000 individually numbered copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,300 for PS4, at a price of 39.99€ / $39.99. Customers have the option between two cover variations, which feature the Steel Empire Chronicles title sheet or the classic Over Horizon title sheet.
  • The Special Limited Edition is limited to 2,000 individually numbered copies for Nintendo Switch and 700 for PS4, at a price of 59.99€ / $59.99. A unique collector’s edition box in the shape of a Mega Drive case with several collectors items. Including the Soundtrack of all games, which are included in this collection.
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
