Ships Simulator coming to Xbox soon

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

On December 21, Ships Simulator will make its debut on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It’s a unique game where the player controls special-purpose naval vessels. In total, Ships Simulator offers 24 diverse missions to undertake in the waters of the Baltic Sea.

Ships Simulator is based on the already-released PC game Ships 2017, developed by FragOut, a Polish studio. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for producing and releasing the game for Xbox One. The backward-compatibility feature ensures that the game is also playable on Xbox Series X|S.

The soon-to-be-released game is an extensive construction and maritime simulator where the player takes control of three special-purpose naval vessels. Players will be able to command a container ship, a deepwater construction vessel, and a semi-submersible transport vessel.

Ships Simulator’s gameplay is focused on completing missions in the waters of the Baltic Sea. There are 24 diverse missions in total, including tasks related to the excavation of bulky objects from the seabed and transportation, as well as the assembly of large offshore installations. Some of the available tasks are rescue missions.

Ships Simulator’s gameplay also includes a crew control mode which allows the player to control the crew members individually and have them use certain tools, such as fire extinguishers or water cannons, as well as a ship renovation system.

Ships Simulator – main features:

-three special-purpose naval vessels;

-24 diverse missions;

-crew management;

-a ship renovation system;

-the Baltic Sea.

The release date for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is set for December 21, 2022.