ShellShock Live officially launches 1.0

kChamp Games’ multiplayer artillery game ShellShock Live has reached the famed 1.0 milestone! The Steam version now boasts a massive number of new features and content, including: the long-awaited Scenario Editor, 10 new bonus missions, new weapons, and an all-new game mode – Vortex! PS4 and Xbox One versions will be updated to 1.0 in the near future as well.

Originally a popular Flash game, ShellShock Live is a strategic online multiplayer artillery game reimagined for Steam and modern game consoles – including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. With strong emphasis on leveling up, upgrading tanks, and unlocking new weapons and items, ShellShock Live challenges players to take part in 8-way turn-based teams or free-for-all skirmishes where the goal is to wipe out the competition and remain the last player standing. Fans of Scorched Earth, Pocket Tanks, and Worms will be right at home.



There are more than 400 unique weapons, hundreds of terrains, several battle-ready items, and a smorgasbord of tanks for all inclinations. ShellShock Live’s battles are highly strategic, with a focus on team-based tactics. Beyond the insanely fun gameplay, players can also tinker with a vast tech-tree, upgradable weapons, and 80 unique levels – while also enjoying a clear sense of progression.

Fight alongside your friends – or blow them up (we won’t judge!): Take part in action-packed 8-player team and free-for all battles. Tactical gameplay is essential for victory – while numerous distinct tanks, weapons, items, maps, and play styles make every match unique.