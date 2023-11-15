SETTRIS puts a new spin on the Tetris formula

Relax and enjoy brainteasing block puzzles with a chill undersea theme! SETTRIS is a block-arranging puzzle game in which players fit various shapes into empty squares on the puzzle board and fill all empty squares to clear the stage. Pieces must be rotated and flipped to fit together and be successfully placed in the right order.

Sometimes you may need to try a new approach to solve the puzzle, such as removing all the pieces and starting with a clean slate. There’s no time limit, so you can take your time solving each one. As you progress, challenge will gradually increase with larger grids and more blocks to fit into them. Master 2 unique play modes and keep coming back to increase your Time Attack score!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: November 22, 2023

Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Features:

Solve brainteasing block puzzles set to a calming underwater theme!

Pick a puzzle piece and flip or rotate it to decide its correct placement.

Fit all the blocks so they fill the grid to win and advance to the next stage!

Test your skills with grids of gradually increasing size.

Master multiple game types in Stage Mode or Time Attack!