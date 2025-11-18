Sektori (XSX) Review

From the same developer that worked on Resogun and Dead Nation, Sektori is an eye-melting, insanely paced, twin-stick shooter. The adrenaline pumping gameplay mixed with kaleidoscope visuals and techno soundtrack results in constant sensory overload. You know those warnings you sometimes get as a game boots up… the one that warns of seizures, don’t play if you’re tired, and consult a doctor if you feel ill while playing? If there is one game to consider these hazards, it is probably Sektori.

As a quick comparison, Sektori is a survivors high-score chaser not unlike fan favorites like Geometry Wars. The goal is to simply survive for as long as possible while aiming for a high score using both analog sticks Robotron-style. The difference, though, comes from procedural action, bosses, and evolving environments.

Sektori is a difficult game. Like, it is really difficult. After playing a couple dozen times, I am still unable to clear the first stage. This is an unfortunate problem because I am unable to see the rest of the game since you need to clear the first stage to unlock the next. Unlike other Survivor titles, the lack of permanent upgrades puts the entire emphasis on the player’s skill. I can usually make it to the first boss, but then get smoked with the screen-filling attacks, consistently ending my run around the four-and-a-half-minute mark.

The gimmick here comes from the changing environment. Red tiles mean the stage is about to change in that location. Escape is mandatory otherwise your ship will die in no man’s land. This not only makes each run different, but it also adds a welcome change to the over abundant Survivor titles released each week. The stage transitions are also freakishly smooth and always a pleasure to experience… that is, if you can keep one eye on the action and another on the stage.

When each enemy is destroyed, they drop tiny gems. Collect enough tiny gems to make bigger gems appear. Collecting these bigger crystals gives the player the option to upgrade an ability on the fly. For example, grabbing one could increase your speed but then storing that upgrade while collecting another could trigger a score increase, then another for a fire power increase, and so on. The risk/reward system is constant and requires fast reflexes since all this is identified on the side of the screen. Be warned, the action never stops and constantly changes, so glancing to the corner of the screen to determine which enhancement could be activated is a risk unto itself. Looking away for literally one second can easily cause death so this game requires complete focus.

I also found the upgrade system to be confusing. When conditions are met, the game pauses and the player is given the choice to select an upgrade from a deck. But instead of simply picking the one you want, you remove the one you don’t, but then pick the one you want later. It is overly complicated when it doesn’t need to be. Why can’t I just pick the thing I want and be done with it?

If I am struggling to clear the first stage, I know I will not be alone. At the time I am writing this article, I am currently ranked #2 on the online leaderboard with the one other player leagues ahead of my best score (I am guessing that is a dev as I am playing this about 1 month before public release). But who knows, the game could be patched by the time you are reading this article, easing the difficulty and allowing players to progress. The press release said there are six gameplay modes too. Too bad I cannot unlock them to see them due to the staggering difficulty. Just remember, this is more Geometry Wars as opposed to Vampire Survivors.

