Scanning all non-Prime 4 amiibo into Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Switch and Switch 2, 2025) is compatible with all Metroid amiibo.
The three specific Prime 4: Beyond amiibo (Samus, Samus on VI-O-LA, and Sylux) each unlock a small piece of content in-game.
However, all other Metroid amiibo unlock one of five random sound effects. These amiibo can be scanned at any time. Just press the “-” button, then tab over to the amiibo section.
Here is what happens when all non-Metroid Prime 4 amiibo are scanned.
What are your thoughts on unlocking a pointless sound effect when scanning an amiibo? Let me know in the comments.
