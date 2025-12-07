Scanning all non-Prime 4 amiibo into Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Switch and Switch 2, 2025) is compatible with all Metroid amiibo.

The three specific Prime 4: Beyond amiibo (Samus, Samus on VI-O-LA, and Sylux) each unlock a small piece of content in-game.

However, all other Metroid amiibo unlock one of five random sound effects. These amiibo can be scanned at any time. Just press the “-” button, then tab over to the amiibo section.

Here is what happens when all non-Metroid Prime 4 amiibo are scanned.

