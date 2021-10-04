Saucy shoot’em up Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy coming to Nintendo Switch on October 14th – trailer here

405 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

EastAsiaSoft announced that Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy, the successor to popular naughty shoot’em up Waifu Uncovered, will be released digitally for Nintendo Switch on October 14th! Continuing and expanding on the “fanservice” elements of the original, Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy shifts its setting to an era of elves, demons and other mystical maidens as the Uma Ninja Bards Clan fend off strange invaders infecting girls’ clothing.

Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy is developed by One-Hand-Free Studios in partnership with Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$9.99, with an additional 20% launch discount available for a limited time.

When an evil aging spell infects the garments of 8 beautifully medieval maidens, it falls to the legendary Uma Ninja to protect them. As one of these equine heroes, it’s your duty to destroy the clothing of these cursed damsels before their youthful grace and vigor are stolen forever! Using magic to miniaturize and face the diminutive demonic forces behind this threat, the Uma Ninja rush into battle for the sake of love and valor!

Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy is a vertical shoot’em up experience that’s easy to play and addictive to master. Choose a hero and power up your ship as you blast through malicious monsters, collect gems and destroy infected clothing. Between stages, purchase items or permanent upgrades and listen to gossip from the mysterious shopkeeper. Then decide which maiden you’ll attempt to rescue next, perhaps discovering a few alluring secrets along the way.