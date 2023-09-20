Sacrifice Your Friends (XSX) Review with stream

Featured Reviews XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 16 Views
Sacrifice Your Friends

A frenzied, action-packed party brawer that supports four simultaneous players, Sacrifice Your Friends could provide a nice distraction from Mario Party game nights. Just keep in mind, even though there is a solo option, you pretty much are required to play with a few friends if you want to have any kind of fun or make any progress.

The visual gimmick behind this Red.Deer Games digital download are the Lovecraftian set pieces and horror-style monsters. While you play as generic, big-headed, creepy-faced characters that are missing limbs like Rayman, they can transform into Kaiju like Cthulhu when certain conditions are met. Overall, it is a cartoony and humorous interpretation of the Lovecraft universe and sticks with it firmly throughout. Even the menu system is outfitted with this horror-based steampunk sort of theme.

While there are some Mario Party tones in this action brawler, there are times when Sacrifice Your Friends plays more like Power Stone. Even though some stages scroll and are presented with variety, there are plenty of objectives that involve beating the snot from your opponent and NPCs. One button dashes, another picks up items, and another button attacks. It is a simple pick-up-and-play interface that works well for a silly party game.

Unfortunately, this game practically demands playing with friends and it is a mega bummer that the difficulty does not scale to the number of active players. If you watch my embedded stream in this article, you can see the challenges I faced when venturing solo – cheap deaths, unfair and brutal AI, glitches like getting stuck on the side of the screen while the thing I need to carry is locked behind an invisible wall, and fighting against unbeatable bosses with undodgeable attacks. The most heartbreaking aspect is that online play is fully supported but no one is playing online. I have been playing this game since release and have not gotten into a single online game.

In summary, if you can gather a full roster of four players, this is a perfectly serviceable action-party game even though there is some slight jank around the edges. But solo players beware. You instead will be better off exploring the vast library of Red.Deer releases made available on Xbox and Switch. 

Nice To See: a new release that isn’t a roguelike  

Better Than: those Shrek party games in the PS2/GC era  

Wait For It: Power Stone 3

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

RATING

OUR RATING - 5

5

SCORE

If you can fill a full roster of 4 players, Sacrifice Your Friends is a totally fine action, party game when you grow tired of Mario Party. Solo players, however, will definitely want to look elsewhere to get your Cthulhu fix.

User Rating: Be the first one !

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Analogue Pocket dock link cable banner

How to use a Gameboy LINK CABLE with Analogue Pocket DOCK – Analogue says it isn’t possible!

Sep 18, 2023 10 Views
Cyber Citizen Shockman 2 A New Menace

Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace announced for modern consoles

Sep 18, 2023 41 Views
Mystic Gate

Mystic Gate (XSX) Review with stream

Sep 18, 2023 40 Views
Super Gameboy Border animation Banner

All Super Gameboy secret idle border/frame animations (HD) – compilation with Fast Forward

Sep 17, 2023 26 Views

No comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Reviews

Sacrifice Your Friends

Sacrifice Your Friends (XSX) Review with stream

Sep 20, 2023- No Comments on Sacrifice Your Friends (XSX) Review with stream

A frenzied, action-packed party brawer that supports four simultaneous players, Sacrifice Your Friends could provide a nice distraction from…

Mystic Gate

Mystic Gate (XSX) Review with stream

40 Views
Escape from Terror City

Escape From Terror City (XSX) Review with stream

42 Views
3200
Read More

Featured Video

Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.