Rubberduck Wave Racer (XSX) Review with stream

Full Review

A few months ago, emoji Kart Racer was released, a licensed cash grab aiming for the Mario Kart audience. Following in the same footsteps, Rubberduck Wave Racer is another licensed, quickly produced arcadey racer trying to earn a few bucks copying the Mario Kart formula.

Unfortunately, the $30 asking price doesn’t not reflect the quality of the game. To get a taste of this, see my stream embedded in this article.

In short, it is a buggy mess riddled with issues: it is possible to get stuck on walls, the camera is wonky, controls are floaty, the accelerator is RT but the item use button is RB so you must take your finger off the gas to shoot, acceleration is so slow, there is no difference in the ducky racers statistically, the AI can smoke you on the easiest setting, I once shot a weapon but it killed me and not my opponent, there is no award/trophy screen at the conclusion of the cup, and all cups are locked until you complete each one sequentially, as a few examples. Even the stage design lacks vertically and sometimes has weird objects in the background… is that a printed email as a background decoration?

Am I shocked that Rubberduck Wave Racer is a low-quality cash grab? No, not at all. I am, however, surprised that the Rubberduck is an actual licensed thing. All this time, I thought rubber duckies were just… rubber duckies. I had no clue it was an actual licensed thing. Which just goes to show, there is plenty to learn even from a bad game.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

