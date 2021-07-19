Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator (Xbox One) Review

by SquallSnake on July 19, 2021
XBOX One
Item Reviewed

Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator (Xbox One) Review

Positives

Mixing RTS with Rogue gameplay is rather interesting
Achievements make this more pleasurable than the Switch version

Negatives

Cumbersome interface and not intuitive cursor/troop control
Icons are so tiny they might as well be dots

Bottom Line

An RTS mixed with Rogue elements is a cool concept but basic quality of life features hold back the entire experience.

Full Review

Released a few months ago on Switch, Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator is now available on Xbox One. As it plays exactly the same as the Switch version, everything I mentioned in my original article stands here.

To quickly summarize, this is a weak RTS but with Roguelite properties. From a cumbersome interface, you place troops one by one on the battlefield and hope to kill all the enemies from the automatic and unsatisfying battles. Most skirmishes are a total bloodbath too. If you do manage a victory, you will only win by a troop or two. Troops are also represented by tiny icons that are almost impossible to see and essentially act with a mind of their own. In time, new heroes will be unlocked, which can create worthwhile buffs, but dying reverts the player back to square one upon death; this is a roguelite after all.

Although heavily flawed, Gallic Wars deserves credit for trying something new. There is actually a solid framework here but the lacking quality of life features and clunky interface drag the experience through the mud. Hopefully a sequel will be released to address these issues.

Not As Good As: your favorite RTS

Keep Playing Until You: unlock the Asterix cameo characters   

Wait For It: Advance Wars 1+2 coming to Switch

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

