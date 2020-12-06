Bus Driver Simulator (Switch) Review

by SquallSnake on December 6, 2020
Switch
7
0
previous article
Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Xbox One) Review
Contents
Item Reviewed

Bus Driver Simulator (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Will make you think of all the other ways you could have spent your money

Negatives

Alpha versions of games at least function, this does not

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
1.0
Bottom Line

Even if the game actually worked, it still wouldn’t be any fun.

1.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Not to be confused with the longer running Bus Simulator series, Bus Driver Simulator is published by Ultimate Games S.A. and developed by KishMish Games. Although I didn’t find much entertainment doing virtual work bussing people around town in Bus Simulator, at least it functioned. Bus Driver Simulator on the other hand doesn’t even work and hard to imagine how it was allowed to be published on the eShop.

The first task the player is asked to do is drive 20 feet to pick up the first set of passengers waiting at the bus stop. However, the bus will not move. Not only did I hit every button on my Pro Controller, I also tried every button combination to no avail.  Using my knowledge of Bus Simulator, I tired flicking buttons/switches/gears from the first person perspective while in the driver’s seat but that also didn’t yield any results. The game never instructs the player how to play or what button to hit either.  After struggling for 20 minutes, I gave into my frustration and quit. Boy are those passengers going to be late but luckily I do not care. Perhaps there will be patch so you can actually play the game but still doubt the game would be any fun even if it did function and all DLC is included from the PC version. 

Not As Good As: Walking to your destination

Let’s Hope For: Hovercraft Simulator  

Wait For It: Segway Simulator

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Simulations, Switch
FeaturedReviewSimulationSwitchUltimate Games S.A.
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Bus Driver Simulator (Switch) Review
1.0
7
 
Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Shoot 1Up DX (Xbox One) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
REKT! High Octane Stunts (PC) Review with stream
 
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (PC) Review with Stream
 
Electro Ride: The Neon Racing has a Nintendo Switch release date
 
Defentron is an upcoming 3D tower defense set in an 80’s-like virtual universe
 
Psycho Wolf (PC), a cartoonish action game in the vein of Don’t Starve, now available
View All
Latest News
      
 

Run ‘n gun Tanuki Justice coming to Switch December 10th

by SquallSnake on December 3, 2020
Take on the role of a cute, yet ruthless raccoon and defeat enemies who can attack you literally from all sides in this bullet hell platformer. Play alone or invite a friend for even more fun and a lot of challenges to overcome together! Tanuki Justice is [...]
5
 

Pretty Princess Party waltzes on Nintendo Switch

by SquallSnake on December 3, 2020
Aksys Games announced that Pretty Princess Party has made its debut on Nintendo Switch. In this charming royal lifestyle simulator, players are whisked away to a magical land and take possession of a long-abandoned castle where they are put through their [...]
16
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums