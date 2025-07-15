80s japanese anime cult classic Cobra video game adaptation

Microids is thrilled to reveal a new gameplay trailer for Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening, the highly anticipated video game adaptation of the iconic animated series produced by TMS, which itself is based on the beloved manga by Buichi Terasawa. Developed by the talented studio Magic Pockets, this game will offer players around the world a unique opportunity to relive the thrilling adventures of Cobra by exploring the first 12 episodes of the series, featuring one of its most iconic arcs: the Captain Nelson’s treasure. Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening is scheduled for release on Playstation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC on August 26.

Created in 1978 by Buichi Terasawa, the cult manga Cobra has captivated several generations of fans worldwide with its plot full of twists, skillfully blending science fiction, action, and mystery. The success of Cobra is largely due to its main protagonist, Cobra, a fearless adventurer with a cybernetic left arm housing a formidable weapon, the legendary Psychogun. This charismatic character, accompanied by his loyal partner Armaroid Lady, has captured the imagination of the audience through his numerous escapades across the universe.

Key Features Revealed in the Gameplay Trailer:

A FAITHFUL ADAPTATION: Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening is the first video-game adaptation of Cobra on modern platforms. It covers the first 12 episodes of the famous anime series, remaining true to its spirit with the moments of bravery and humor that made it so special.

A THRILLING SF WORLD: Immerse yourself in this amazing SF-Space Opera world as you embark on your adventure as a fearsome, charismatic hero. Over the course of this epic journey, you will cross paths with colorful characters like the Royal Sisters and the terrifying Crystal Bowie – Cobra’s nemesis.

AN ACTION AND PLATFORM CROSSOVER: Visit a multitude of exotic planets across levels filled with traps that will test your skills to the limit. With Cobra’s superhuman abilities, you will need to relentlessly run, jump and climb, and make sure you use all the means at your disposal to take out your enemies.

EQUIPPED TO THE NINES: Master Cobra’s iconic weapons, such as the awesome Psychogun and the Colt Python 77, to destroy the opponents on your heels, as well as his famous gadgets like the cigar and the grappling hook. You will need all of your arsenal to defeat the powerful bosses standing in your way.

SOLO AND MULTIPLAYER MODES: Explore story mode by choosing from the 3 difficulty levels, allowing veterans of the genre to take on a challenge worthy of their skills, while those who simply want to enjoy the story can play without major obstacles. You can also try to escape your enemies in a 2-player co-op mode.

The game Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening promises to stay true to the spirit of the 1982 animated series while delivering an immersive and modern experience, specially designed for long-time fans as well as a new generation of players. With graphics that remain faithful to the anime’s spirit, dynamic gameplay, and a carefully crafted narrative, this game is set to be a vibrant tribute to Buichi Terasawa’s work, while allowing players to immerse themselves in Cobra’s fascinating and dangerous universe.