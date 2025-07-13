Sovietborgs announced for Sega Genesis, Neo Geo, Dreamcast and more

Sovietborgs is a top-down 16-bit run’n gun shooter set in an alternate timeline where the Soviet Empire rules supreme, created by @RetroSumus, the studio behind Xenocider for the Dreamcast. Players take control of a squad of 3 Sovietborgs, with the goal being to explore this devastated world that’s left and wipe out the monsters and rebel factions that patrol the land. The main action is displayed from a top-down perspective, inspired by titles like The Chaos Engine, Jurassic Park, or Gauntlet.

A crowdfunding campaign was launched on @Indiegogo, and the game will support classic platforms such as megadrive, dreamcast, neogeo, msdos.

Part man, part machine, all proletariat, the Sovietborgs are the new elite unit of the Red Army, determined to eliminate all remaining pockets of resistance and free-thinking that dare threatening our Workers’ Paradise. Inmune to radiation, they can go where no one else can and liberate them of their pitiful existence. For the glory of a world without crime, that is!

The game features pre-rendered graphics that were developed using similar techniques to classics like Donkey Kong Country and Vectorman, while its music takes inspiration from the Red Alert and the Jungle / Urban / Soviet Strike series.

Long story short, if the project gets funded, the game will be finished.

