Roguelike mauler Grind Survivors now available on PC and consoles

Pushka Studios and Assemble Entertainment announced that Grind Survivors is out today! The furious and frenetic action roguelike mauler, is available now for PC Steam, GOG & Epic for 12.99€, and Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 for 14.99€.

You take on the role of a towering, armored demon slayer, facing relentless waves of hellspawn across a devastated Earth. Each run bursts into a chaotic, bullet-hell spectacle as you craft devastating builds, hunt for rare weapons, and uncover enigmatic origins.

Featuring diverse biomes, increasingly irritable enemies, and an endless mode that never quits, Grind Survivors serves up nonstop chaos where every demon is basically a walking lootbox. It combines the excitement of survival gameplay with the rich progression of a looter-shooter in a scorching, demon-ravaged world.

Grind Survivors is more than a run, scramble, chase, hack and kill. It’s a world of mayhem, strategic movements, planning, and in some cases – experiment – but that could be fatal. Decisions decisions!

Endless enemy waves let you face relentless swarms of demons in escalating battles, while dynamic builds allow you to stack upgrades and unlock synergies to tailor each run. Procedural weapon generation offers loot guns with randomized stats, affixes, and origins, and risky crafting lets you merge or reroll weapons for power at the risk of breaking them. You’ll fight across ‘Multiple Biomes’, from scorched cities and burning forests to hellish landscapes, all brought to life with brutal visuals featuring a dark, demonic art style, intense VFX, gore, and destruction. For those seeking ultimate challenge,’ Endless Mode’ pushes your skills and gear to the limit in infinite scaling runs.