Rogue-lite RPG The Hand of Merlin coming to consoles June 2022

Independent developer Room-C Games in co-production with Croteam and indie publisher Versus Evil are excited to announce that their rogue-lite RPG game The Hand of Merlin Version 1.0 will be launching on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and playable across Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One consoles on June 14th, 2022.



The console version will include all eight major updates from the PC version released during its time in Steam Early Access, and developer Room-C Games has implemented lots of new features and gameplay enhancements including meta progression, passive skills, alternate maps, varied difficulty modes and overhauled its visual VFX.

The Hand of Merlin is a turn-based rogue-lite RPG written by Jonas Kyratzes (The Talos Principle, Serious Sam 4) and Verena Kyratzes (The Lands of Dream, Serious Sam 4) in which Arthurian legend clashes with dark sci-fi horror. Players recruit three mortal heroes on a desperate journey from Albion to Jerusalem to explore richly-imagined medieval lands on the brink of apocalypse – assaulted by an otherworldly evil. In The Hand of Merlin, choices are permanent, the decisions players make in the game can make all the difference to their party’s synergy and combat prowess.



Utilizing squad-based and turn-based combat, players can employ tactical cunning to use cover, set up ambushes and coordinate attacks to conquer both human and unworldly abhorrent foes looking to do them harm. With a large focus on exploration and encounter, players will traverse an intricately crafted multiverse as they jump from one parallel dimension to the next. Each world saved is saved forever, but each world lost is lost for all eternity, consumed into darkness. Adventurers will need to weigh the consequences of their actions in the decisions they make since their human form has its limits.



“We’re excited to be able to announce that The Hand of Merlin will be a multi-platform release that includes console and PC, merging a heavy dose of dark Sci-fi into traditional Arthurian legend gave us the creative freedom to bring something refreshingly different to the turn-based and squad based RPG genre,” said Robert Sajko, Creative Director of Room C Games.

The PC version of The Hand of Merlin will be available as both a standard edition and a Deluxe edition when it launches next month, with the Deluxe edition including a copy of the game’s soundtrack.



The battle for good against evil begins on June 14th.