RIFTBREAKER WORLD EXPANSION IV DETAILS

All hardcore Riftbreaker fans looking for a new challenge should check the Open Campaign gameplay mode, as it’s designed for experienced Riftbreakers and those who prefer jumping into the game blind and figuring things out on their own. In short, this mode throws all safety nets out of the window, allowing you to choose the starting biome from among all the Galatean zones available in the game. And just as you are free to choose where you start, you’re also free to decide where to go next. The order in which you visit biomes will be determined by your economic and technological needs (and/or abilities). Ashley and Mr. Riggs will not comment on your progress or give any hints about what to do next. Finally, like any other game mode in The Riftbreaker, you can either try beating the Open Campaign solo or with a group of up to four players.

With the new update, you will also gain access to an all-new biome: Cryo Fields. This biome is located in a low-temperature area and is permanently covered with ice and frost. It offers you the aptly-named new resource, the Supercoolant, and is full of life despite its harsh conditions. Galatean creatures have adapted to the cold climate in surprising ways, presenting you with a new set of challenges as you try to figure out how to beat them effectively. Apart from these two major additions, the World Expansion IV Update will also feature new buildings and defensive towers to expand the existing Riftbreaker arsenal.

As Captain Ashley S. Nowak, “the Riftbreaker,” you enter a one-way portal to Galatea 37, a distant planet in the far reaches of the Milky Way. Your purpose is to build and develop a base that will allow travel to and from Earth for further colonization. Ashley’s Mecha-Suit, whom she calls “Mr. Riggs,” can withstand the harshest environmental conditions and has a full range of equipment for base construction, resource extraction, specimen gathering, and, of course, combat. It is also capable of traveling through rifts that connect space across vast distances.