Retro inspired platformer Hillbilly Doomsday coming to consoles soon

Hillbilly Doomsday will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on June 29, 2022 and will be $4.99.

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period. This game is published by Sometimes You.

Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.

This is a retro-inspired platformer about the hero from the village.

Once upon a time when the entire planet was in great danger, an unknown enemy turned almost everyone into zombies. Chaos ensued. The rest of the people are trying to survive. It seems that everything has come to an end…

But among the frightened people there is a hero who is ready to save humanity and eradicate the cause of disasters. A hero from small village called Rottenwill – Uncle Billy. He will pass through swamps, caves, dead lands, deep pits and tall buildings until he finds the source of disaster. And then he will eliminate it. You play the role of this brave man and go on a difficult journey to save humanity.

Features: