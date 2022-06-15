Retro inspired platformer Hillbilly Doomsday coming to consoles soon

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 15, 2022
Playstation 4
1
0
previous article
Poultry shooter Crazy Chicken Xtreme now available on Switch and Playstation
Hillbilly Doomsday
Contents

Hillbilly Doomsday will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on June 29, 2022 and will be $4.99.

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period. This game is published by Sometimes You.

Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.

Hillbilly Doomsday sc1

This is a retro-inspired platformer about the hero from the village.

Once upon a time when the entire planet was in great danger, an unknown enemy turned almost everyone into zombies. Chaos ensued. The rest of the people are trying to survive. It seems that everything has come to an end…

But among the frightened people there is a hero who is ready to save humanity and eradicate the cause of disasters. A hero from small village called Rottenwill – Uncle Billy. He will pass through swamps, caves, dead lands, deep pits and tall buildings until he finds the source of disaster. And then he will eliminate it. You play the role of this brave man and go on a difficult journey to save humanity.

Features:

  • Tons of different enemies
  • Challenging boss battles
  • Optimal choice of weapons for every taste
  • Many secret places with useful loot
  • Amazing soundtrack
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPS4Sometimes YouSwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
TEN – Ten Room, Ten Seconds (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
10
 
Pretty Girls Speed (PS4) Review with stream
4.5
 
Wonder Boy Collection (PS4) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
Road Defense Outsiders
Action Tower Defense game Road Defense: Outsiders gets Steam demo
 
SHREDFEAT
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Preview
 
Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus PREVIEW – The New Sim from Two Point Studios
 
Alterborn
Third-person survival action shooter Alterborn gets dev diary
 
feat rogue
Rogue Company (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Hillbilly Doomsday

Retro inspired platformer Hillbilly Doomsday coming to consoles soon

by SquallSnake on June 15, 2022
Hillbilly Doomsday will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on June 29, 2022 and will be $4.99. Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period. This game [...]
1
 
Crazy Chicken Xtreme

Poultry shooter Crazy Chicken Xtreme now available on Switch and Playstation

by SquallSnake on June 15, 2022
GS2 Games announced that the long-running, best-selling wacky poultry shooting franchise is back in an all-new edition for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Crazy Chicken Xtreme leads players on a chase to catch the naughty grouse through [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums