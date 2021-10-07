RedDeerGames set to release cute puzzle-battler Aloof on Switch

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Protect your little islands in this unique puzzle-battler with adorable animals!



The game is perfect for classic Tetris lovers and fans of Puyo Puyo Tetris or Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II.



This unique and challenging game will be released on October 15th, 2021 on Nintendo Switch

CHALLENGING EXPERIENCE WITH CUTE ANIMALS

Enter the colorful world of Aloof, where challenging levels with multiple win conditions await you!



DEFEAT YOUR OPPONENT

Summon small islands and defend them against your opponent! Move pieces left, right, down and up! Take your time to think and create the best combination to repel an opponent’s attack successfully!

SOLO OR COUCH CO-OP CAMPAIGN

Experience a challenging adventure in the unique world of Aloof solo or with your friends and family in local co-op mode!



Compete with your loved ones in 1v1 or 2v2 matches in the co-op campaign with puzzle levels, matches versus AI, rescue missions and bosses!

KEY FEATURES: