RedDeerGames set to release cute puzzle-battler Aloof on Switch

by SquallSnake on October 7, 2021
Aloof
Protect your little islands in this unique puzzle-battler with adorable animals!

The game is perfect for classic Tetris lovers and fans of Puyo Puyo Tetris or Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II.

This unique and challenging game will be released on October 15th, 2021 on Nintendo Switch

CHALLENGING EXPERIENCE WITH CUTE ANIMALS
Enter the colorful world of Aloof, where challenging levels with multiple win conditions await you! 

DEFEAT YOUR OPPONENT
Summon small islands and defend them against your opponent! Move pieces left, right, down and up! Take your time to think and create the best combination to repel an opponent’s attack successfully!

SOLO OR COUCH CO-OP CAMPAIGN
Experience a challenging adventure in the unique world of Aloof solo or with your friends and family in local co-op mode! 

Compete with your loved ones in 1v1 or 2v2 matches in the co-op campaign with puzzle levels, matches versus AI, rescue missions and bosses! 

KEY FEATURES: 

  • Cute and competitive puzzle-fighter – challenging puzzle game like Puyo Puyo Tetris, but plays completely different: Summon and defend small islands all the while you build combos against your opponent.
  • 23 challenging levels with multiple win conditions – destroy your opponent’s islands, seize all islands or take a risk and defeat your opponent before he seized a single island! 
  • Charming animals – you play as a cute and brave little bunny that battles opponents from the world of animals.
  • Solo and couch co-op campaign – experience challenging adventure alone or compete with your friends in local co-op mode. 
