Ratalaika set to release indie RPG Manafinder

Manafinder is a RPG with rich exploration, nostalgic turn-based combat, and original pixel art.

In a vast and untapped world, powerful wild beasts roam the dangerous lands. A community of survivors known as the exiles depends on heroes like Lambda to obtain the power of manastones to keep their civilization safe.

Fight your way against ferocious beasts and other enemies in the quest for manastones as you define the fate of the exiled!

Features:

Nostalgic fantasy role-playing game

Explore the fantastical world of Aevi

Meet diverse and interesting characters

Collect items, weapons, and elemental ores

Your choices matter

The game will be priced at $11.99 / €11.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 03-Apr-2026 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4