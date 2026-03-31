Ratalaika set to release indie RPG Manafinder

Manafinder is a RPG with rich exploration, nostalgic turn-based combat, and original pixel art.
In a vast and untapped world, powerful wild beasts roam the dangerous lands. A community of survivors known as the exiles depends on heroes like Lambda to obtain the power of manastones to keep their civilization safe.
Fight your way against ferocious beasts and other enemies in the quest for manastones as you define the fate of the exiled!
Features:
Nostalgic fantasy role-playing game
Explore the fantastical world of Aevi
Meet diverse and interesting characters
Collect items, weapons, and elemental ores
Your choices matter
The game will be priced at $11.99 / €11.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 03-Apr-2026 on the following platforms:
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
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